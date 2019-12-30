Circumstances surrounding a fatal weekend air crash in Lafayette don’t yet suggest an identifiable cause, a veteran local pilot suggested.

Tim Skinner, who is a flight instructor and former airport commissioner, said Monday that “the typical things are not there” to point to a surefire cause of the Saturday crash, which claimed the lives of the pilot and four of five passengers aboard and injured a driver after the plane struck her vehicle while descending.

“I don’t see anything that says it is any one thing,” Skinner said.

Killed in the crash were Carley McCord, 30, a Louisiana sports reporter; Ian Biggs, 51, pilot; Robert Vaughn Crisp, 59; Gretchen Vincent, 51; Michael Vincent, 15. Injured was Stephen Wade Berzas, 37.

“Pilots tend to not speculate out of respect for other pilots,” Skinner said in a telephone interview. But he said flight data and other information related to the Piper Cheyenne twin-turboprop flight left him with “no clear-cut idea on what happened.”

The flight departed Lafayette Regional Airport on Runway 22L at 9:20 a.m. bound for Peachtree-DeKalb Airport in Atlanta, where it was scheduled to arrive at 12:16 p.m. EST. Passengers onboard were going to attend the Peach Bowl, pitting LSU against Oklahoma in a national championship playoff semifinal football game.

Skinner said with private aviation, a pilot “can take off when you want,” and conditions were minimally OK, with a 200-foot ceiling and three-quarters of a mile visibility. The rule of thumb for pilots, he said, is to make sure you can return to the airport if you need to.

But the plane appeared to encounter difficulty immediately, taking off in a southwest direction and banking left early. The aircraft sustained loss of altitude seconds into the flight.

Skinner said investigators oftentimes look at engine failure for the crash cause, but he said the pilot maintained a reasonable engine speed, which would have been impaired by engine failure. Also, if a single engine failed it might have caused the plane to roll over in flight, which it did not appear to do.

Maintaining good air speed might also eliminate fuel issues, such as a leak, as the crash cause, because a fuel problem would have affected the aircraft’s speed. And it may eliminate weight issues, such as overloading the plane, which would have slowed it.

Skinner said flying by instruments through clouds and fog can cause inexperienced pilots to become disoriented, but Biggs was a veteran pilot who knew the plane well.

“He had had time in that airplane and should have known its characteristics,” Skinner said.

He said Chuck Vincent, founder of Global Data Systems, used to own and fly the plane. Biggs flew for GDS. With the exception of McCord, the others onboard held some connection with GDS.

“I’ve been knowing Chuck for 20-something years,” Skinner said, adding Vincent would have held confidence in Biggs’ ability to fly the plane.

Other factors that investigators might consider, he said, would include instrumentation problems or pilot distraction.