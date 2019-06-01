Keep your eyes peeled the next time you turn a corner in downtown Opelousas because you might stumble upon a unique piece of the city’s history.
In the last two weeks, six bronze plaques were installed on street corners in the two-block radius around Opelousas’ historic courthouse. The plaques honor men and women who started businesses in the city during the 1800s and were mainstays in community life, part of a legacy project celebrating the city's upcoming tricentennial.
Genealogist and history enthusiast Carola Lillie Hartley got the idea for the corners project after reading historic documents that referred to the street corners by the residents’ names. The named corners were used as landmarks to give directions and bore the names of the residents long after they and their businesses were gone, she said.
Hartley said while living in Kentucky and New Jersey, she noticed other cities honored their named historic corners with plaques or other markers. Hartley suggested the concept to Opelousas tourism Director Melanie Lebouef, and the two submitted a grant application to fund the project in 2018.
The city received a $6,800 state-certified local government grant to support the preservation project. The grant is funded by the National Park Service and administered in conjunction with the Louisiana Office of Historic Preservation, a release said.
Lebouef said the purpose of the plaques is multifaceted. By adding more amenities and attractions downtown, the city hopes to generate more foot traffic and drive support for local businesses as part of a larger downtown revitalization plan, she said.
The project also works to educate visitors and residents and increase locals’ connection to their town and its heritage. Lebouef said she hopes residents will take greater pride in Opelousas’ history and connect with other community members after visiting the corners.
“Hopefully people start dialogues, and once they start having more conversations about the history, they’ll start connecting to each other more," Lebouef said. "When social connections happen, it’s always a positive benefit because the overall health of the community is improved."
The more pride people take in where they live, the more they’re willing to volunteer, start events and engage in community activities, she said. Lebouef said she hopes residents can look to their town’s forefathers and foremothers as inspiration for what’s possible.
Hartley said the diverse backgrounds of the people featured reflect the mixed culture that makes Opelousas unique. The city is known for melding Cajun, Creole, French, German, Italian as well as other cultural backgrounds, and the plaques reflect some of those influences.
One of the honorees, Manon Baldwin, was a free woman of color who owned several businesses and properties in downtown Opelousas before her death prior to the Civil War. Several were immigrants, including Joseph Bloch and Solomon Jacobs, who were Jewish immigrants from France and Germany, respectively, Hartley said.
Bloch helped establish a high school and a bank in the city post-Civil War, while Jacobs’ son Aaron Jacobs is responsible for most of the historical photographs of the city from the late 1800s and early 1900s, she said.
Hartley said she knows about the importance of remembering ancestors through personal experience. Her mother’s brother, the Rev. Joseph Verbis Lafleur, was killed in World War II, and she learned about him through stories and historical records.
“I always knew connections to people that were no longer here were important, both to what we do and who we are today,” Hartley said.
The corners project is the most recent in a string of Opelousas historical preservation projects. Last year, another certified local grant was used to install three pedestrian kiosks and revise and reprint the city’s historic district walking tour guide.
To date, Opelousas has received more than $35,000 in certified local grants to fund preservation projects. Lebouef said she hopes to receive additional grant funding to expand the corners project outside the city’s core historic district.
Hartley said the city’s support of historic preservation is crucial to the survival of Opelousas’ heritage. Context is lost when local government loses interest, she said, and without its history Opelousas would be like any other town in America.
“When someone comes to visit you don’t take them to Walmart, you take them to downtown. It’s the heart of the community. It’s unique. You can only find downtown Opelousas in Opelousas, Louisiana,” Hartley said.
Find the plaques:
- Jacobs Corner is at the northeast corner of Bellevue and Main streets. It was named for Solomon Jacobs, an immigrant from Germany who opened his mercantile store on the corner during the 1860s.
- Bloch Corner is at the northwest corner of Bellevue and Main streets. It was named for Joseph Bloch, who operated a successful mercantile store on the corner from the late 1850s until the later part of that century.
- King’s Corner is at the southwest corner of Landry and Main streets. It was named for the family of Felix King, who owned a general merchandise store on the corner as early as 1847. King also served as president of the Opelousas Board of Police, the city’s local government. The building was demolished around 1888 and the St. Landry Bank and Trust now resides on the corner.
- Budd’s Corner is at the northwest corner of Bellevue and Court streets. It was named for J. Adam Budd, who owned a building on the corner for many years. The building also housed chef Charles A. “Didee” Lastrapes’ Elk Restaurant, which preceded his famous Didee’s Restaurant on Market Street.
- Manon’s Corner is at the northeast corner of Court and Landry streets. It was named for Manon Baldwin, a free woman of color, who owned many businesses and properties in Opelousas during her lifetime.
- Pitre’s Corner is at the southeast corner of Bellevue and Court streets. It was named for Charles Pitre, who owned a building on the corner for many years. The Pitre building housed several businesses, including Eddy’s Pool Hall and Saloon, and the Eddy Hotel.