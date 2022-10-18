Dan Boudreaux of Lafayette met two of his closest friends at a comic book store when they were 14 years old. He has always wanted to create a place like that for young people — a safe space where they can have fun and meet others with similar interests.
On Wednesday he will open Sanctuary Games and Comics at 1512 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
“My biggest goal is to make sure this is a place where people can have fun, want to come hang out here every night, play games and make new friends,” Boudreaux said.
Sanctuary will provide a safe haven for playing, collecting and socializing, Boudreaux said.
Nine game tables and one permanent Warhammer table will be available for tournaments, and Boudreaux will showcase new comic releases on Wednesday along with new gaming releases on Fridays.
Along with back issues of comics available in the store’s comic corner section and games donated by board game creators like Jason Dinger, there will be a board game rental program, where people can come in and either pay $5 to rent board games for the day or $20 to rent board games for the month, and a loyalty program, where every $1 a customer spends can earn them free products or coupons.
The store will be open six days a week with different events and activities scheduled for each day, including tabletop Tuesdays with board games, Warhammer for Wednesdays, Super Smash Bros. games for Thursdays, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) for Fridays, Digimon and Yu-Gi-Oh card games on Saturday and Pokémon card games on Sunday.
With the store’s mascots Aria and Pallydan, Boudreaux’s D&D and VTuber model characters, to be painted in the store as “the guardians of Sanctuary'' according to Boudreaux, Sanctuary Games and Comics will also be including elements uncommon to the community and other local comic and gaming stores such as live-streaming, where Boudreaux will be able to simulcast on the store’s Facebook, Twitch and YouTube pages. Miniature models constructed and painted by Boudreaux will also be filmed and sold at the store.
Boudreaux, who previously worked at And Books Too on Johnson Street as the assistant manager and manager, was encouraged by family and friends in April to get started with launching the business. With $3,000 in donations to an Indiegogo account and almost $14,000 contributed by family and friends, Boudreaux was able to stick to his timeline of opening right before the holiday season.
“My mom actually flew down from Colorado where she lives and my brother came in from New Orleans along with a bunch of friends, and they all helped me paint and build the shell. I've had friends and family come in and help me move this along,” Boudreaux said. “When I started this in late April, we were shooting to be open by the end of October or beginning of November so that we could be ready for the holiday season. It looks like we're gonna be able to do that.”
For the first five days the store is open, customers who spend over $100 will get a free T-shirt. Merchandise such as shirts, shaker cups, stickers and buttons will be sold regularly.
The store will be open Tuesday through Sunday.