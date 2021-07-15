After his recent UFC win over Conor McGregor, Lafayette fighter Dustin Poirier shouted out a young man named Peyton Murphy.
"I can quit fighting anytime," Poirier said. "He's the real fighter."
Murphy, a 21-year-old from Lafayette has been fighting a rare form of bone cancer.
Through his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, Dustin Poirier donated about $30,000 toward Murphy's treatment. Poirier also surprised the Murphy family by giving them an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, where they stayed at the MGM Grand and got to see Poirier's fight in person.
At the weigh-in Friday, Poirier said this to the media: "I want to give a shout out to a young man in the audience. A real fighter from Lafayette, Louisiana — Peyton Murphy, keep fighting brother."
Murphy was 17 years old when he was diagnosed in 2017 with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.
In the four years since his diagnosis, Murphy has been receiving treatment at St. Jude hospital. He was told several times he was in remission. He’s completed over 100 sessions of chemotherapy, his mom Taylr Murphy said.
Doctors early on sawed off 15 inches of his femur and replaced the bone with a titanium rod. After about 18 months of remission, the cancer reappeared in his lungs. Four spots were removed through laparoscopic surgery, Taylr Murphy said. Then they had to open up his chest to remove two more spots that were bigger and harder to get to.
"They had to remove part of his lung, his liver and his diaphragm in a seven-hour surgery," his mom said.
Poirier became aware of Murphy's battle in April when a friend told him about a fundraiser for the young man at a Youngsville sports bar.
Poirier attended the crawfish-boil fundraiser, signed autographs and pledged his support to the Murphys.
"We weren't sure if he would really show up," Taylr Murphy said. "But he did and he was so generous with his time. He said, 'I'm here for y'all,' and he was willing to do whatever Peyton wanted."
That's how the family ended up in Las Vegas for Poirier's recent fight with McGregor.
"Peyton and his daddy watch the fights," Taylr Murphy said. "And they flew us all out to Las Vegas and the two of them were able to go see the fight in person."
Mom, who is Peyton Murphy's full-time caregiver, was treated to a spa day while she was there.
"The family's been in the grind," Poirier said. "Their day-to-day is so focused on Peyton, which it should be, so focused on their livelihood and keeping their head above water...Just want to give them a smile," he said.
"He's in my corner and I'm in his," he said of Murphy.
Giving back is nothing new to Poirier and his wife, Jolie. In 2017, Poirier's closet was bursting with bloody UFC uniforms from his fights, so the couple decided to auction them off to raise money for worthy causes.
Their first donation of Poirier's UFC 211 fight gear netted more than $5,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank, providing nearly 3,000 meals for families in need. Their second donation was $7,500 for the family of slain Lafayette Police Officer Michael Middlebrook, who was killed in the line of duty. Then there was $4,000 to the local Acadiana Outreach Center to support homeless women and children; nearly $8,000 in school supplies went to Acadian Middle School, where the Poiriers met; $50,000 was raised to honor the dying wish of 7-year-old Lafayette boy's dying wish for a playground for special needs children at Prairie Elementary.
In January, Poirier's second fight with McGregor led to a $500,000 donation from the Irishman that went to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana to help purchase supplies and run the organization's summer program.
“They allowed us to run our summer program at six locations this summer, literally completely cost-free for every single family,” Bienvenu told mmafighting.com. “That’s really powerful. And it’s not just about the money, I think it’s also about what that represents. Because look, someone at that level who has worked so hard and has been so successful, they have every reason to talk about themselves and that success...And I know for sure that people turned around and supported Boys and Girls Clubs because he was saying, ‘I’m in their corner. I’m fighting for them.’”
SInce returning from Las Vegas, the Murphy family has faced additional challenges.
They're flight was delayed about 13 hours and they had to spend a night in the airport.
Then on Wednesday Peyton Murphy developed a fever. Taylr Murphy took her son to the St. Jude affiliate in Baton Rouge, where he tested positive for COVID.
His symptoms so far are mild, Taylr Murphy said. But any virus, especially one that attacks the lungs, is serious and scary for a cancer patient.
He can't take over-the-counter drugs when he's feeling bad.
"There is medication, if it gets worse, but for now I just keep him moving, keep him hydrated and watch him," Taylr Murphy said.
She's positive COVID won't set Peyton back.
"He's so positive," she said. "He's in the prime of his life. He doesn't want people to feel sorry for him. He's very inspirational. He just wants to be normal. He wants to have something to look forward to."