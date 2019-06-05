It's not always easy to find a meaningful way to help others in the midst of an emergency. That's why the American Red Cross offers training opportunities to prepare volunteers and organizations before an emergency.
You can learn the basics of emergency shelter operations during a free class Saturday put on by the Red Cross at Our Savior's Church in Broussard.
"The class is open to anybody who wants to learn how to run, open and close a shelter during an emergency," said Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications and marketing for the American Red Cross of Louisiana. "Everyone is welcome to join us and learn about it. We always rely on our volunteers during an emergency."
Participants will work on a case study that takes them through four of the six phases of the sheltering cycle — opening, organizing, operating and closing.
The free class isn't just open to individual volunteers, but also to groups, organizations and churches that can be utilized as a shelter during a disaster.
“The Red Cross always encourages folks to prepare themselves, their families, and their properties," Merri Alessi, executive director for the American Red Cross of Louisiana's Capital West Chapter, said in a news release. "But it’s also extremely important that we take the time to support our community's preparedness efforts as well. Prior to, during and after a disaster, there are always opportunities to get involved and serve, in a variety of roles."
The class happens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Broussard campus of Our Savior's Church, 655 La. 96. Participants should pack a lunch.
For more information contact Jodi Tolliver, Disaster Workforce Engagement Program Manager at Jodi.Tolliver@redcross.org.
