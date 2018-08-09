SCOTT — A lightning strike of a retention levee built with 156 million pounds of recycled rubber sparked an underground fire that is still smoldering, Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier said in a news release Thursday.
The state Department of Environmental Quality had approved a local company to use that amount of recycled rubber to construct a retention levee to protect surrounding land from sinkholes that were reportedly developing in the area, Sonnier said.
On Saturday, lightning struck an unprotected portion of the levee, causing the rubber to smolder and then ignite a sub-surface fire, he said. A private company utilized heavy equipment and pumps to expose and extinguish the fire at that time.
On Wednesday night, however, the Fire Department received a call to investigate heavy black smoke and an awful odor in the 1900 block of Renaud Road, Sonnier said.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke and fire emitting from the ground where the retention levee was constructed, he said.
The Fire Department requested help from Lafayette Fire Department’s Haz-Mat Unit, in an effort to monitor air quality while the firefighting efforts were conducted.
The visible fire was quickly brought under control; however, smoke continues to emit from the ground in several areas where the retention levee was constructed, leaving firefighters to believe there is still an active sub-surface fire, Sonnier said.
DEQ and fire officials are working with landowners and contractors in an effort to devise a plan to safely and effectively extinguish the sub-surface fire, Sonnier said.