Lafayette philanthropist Jim Moncus’s capacity to manage his own affairs is at the center of a bitter court dispute pitting two of Moncus’s former employees against his wife, Ruth Moncus.
The couple accuses the former employees, Jo Breaux and Lyle Girouard, of scheming with wealth advisory firms to illegally seize their $60 million fortune. They also say the firms have blocked access to their funds for more than two months while Breaux and Girouard have petitioned to freeze the accounts.
Breaux and Girouard claim Moncus has suffered from dementia for more than a decade, and that his condition has become “much worse” this year, according to a September court filing. They accuse Ruth Moncus of trying to usurp control of her husband’s affairs, in defiance of his previously stated wishes.
Moncus, in a Nov. 4 lawsuit, said Breaux’s and Girouard’s attacks against his wife are “false and defamatory,” and that the former employees have wrongly painted him “as a demented old man incapable of handling his financial affairs who foolishly trusted his spouse.”
Moncus on Friday separately sued Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, L.L.C., accusing that firm and others of illegally holding his assets, despite his repeated attempts to have them transferred to another firm. In a statement, Summit Financial said it manages the Moncus accounts, while a broker dealer, Cetera Financial Group, controls them and is responsible for blocking Moncus's access.
"We are still evaluating the claims, which are complex. Nevertheless, Summit has played by all the rules," the statement says.
Cetera Advisor Networks L.L.C. and Summit Brokerage Services Inc. are also named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Friday. Calls to those firms were not returned Friday.
Moncus’s lawyer, James Gibson, did not return a call Friday. Nor did Alan Breaud, a lawyer representing Breaux and Girouard.
Moncus garnered his fortune after selling his company, Devin Rental Tools, in 2008, and since then he has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the Acadiana region through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. A theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and an expansive public park being built along Johnston Street bear Moncus’s name.
Moncus named Breaux and Girouard executors of his estate and granted them power of attorney for financial and medical decisions in 2011, and Ruth Moncus was granted medical power of attorney, according to court filings. But the relationship with Breaux — who served as Moncus’s bookkeeper — soured over the last two years, as Breaux allegedly failed to attend to her duties. Moncus claimed in the Nov. 4 lawsuit that Breaux caused their accounts to become overdrawn and failed to pay bills on time.
Moncus also accused Breaux of attending meetings with Moncus’s financial advisers without notifying him. It’s not clear if that’s a reference to two meetings in June in which Breaux and Girouard — along with Ruth Moncus — determined that Moncus was too incapacitated to manage his affairs, as portrayed in Breaux’s and Girouard’s court filing in September.
After that meeting, Breaux and Girouard claim, Ruth Moncus bought herself a Mercedes Benz convertible with funds belonging to Moncus, fired his professional advisers and tried to liquidate all his accounts. They petitioned the court under seal to protect Moncus from “abuse” on Sept. 16, the same day Summit Financial rejected a transfer — that Moncus authorized — of Moncus’s assets to another firm. They obtained a restraining order preventing liquidation.
Breaux and Girouard say they want only to prevent Ruth Moncus from taking control of her husband’s money until his competency can be determined. But Moncus claimed his former employees were trying to install themselves as curators of his accounts for nefarious purposes.
Moncus revoked power of attorney to Breaux and Girouard on Sept. 27, and one month later the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal overturned the restraining order. That should have cleared the way for transferring Moncus’s funds to a different wealth management firm, Moncus claimed in the lawsuit Friday, but his financial advisory firms continue to place restrictions on the accounts.
Summit Financial said in its statement the restrictions were in place "for suspicion of elder abuse," but the firm did not provide any additional details about those suspicions.