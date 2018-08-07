It took almost six hours, but the Lafayette City-Parish Council voted 7-2 late Tuesday night to send to the voters in December a series of amendments to the Home Rule Charter that would split the council into two five-member bodies.
The amendments would keep the Mayor-President’s office consolidated, but split the City-Parish Council into a council that oversaw matters for the City of Lafayette while the other would oversee matters of importance to the rural areas of the parish.
The proposed amendments were prompted by changes that have occurred since the city and parish governments consolidated in 1996, Councilman Bruce Conque said. He pointed to the shrinking population inside the Lafayette city limits while neighboring communities like Broussard and Youngsville are booming.
With this vote, the charter amendments will now be presented to voters at the Dec. 8 election.
Some additional amendments were proposed last week to address some of the major issues opponents had with the proposed split.
The city’s two majority-minority districts, represented by Councilmen Kenneth Boudreaux and Pat Lewis, were originally going to be drawn up with Boudreaux’s district having a makeup of nearly 75 percent minority representation while Lewis’ would have been barely be over 51 percent. The new maps have both districts at just over 60 percent.
The issue of term limits was addressed by adding that term-limited members of the previous council could not run for the new council. However, members of the current council would roll over to to the new councils if they win election to those new bodies.
One of the proposed charter amendments would require city voters to approve any contracts with outside entities to manage the Lafayette Utilities System.