The suspect in the alleged murder of Lafayette teen Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry was indicted again Wednesday for tampering with evidence in the case.
Landry was 18 when she disappeared from Lafayette in May 2017. Her body has not been found despite extensive searches.
Malik Davis, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A grand jury previously indicted him on that charge. Wednesday, another grand jury issued a true bill charging Davis with a felony count of obstruction of justice for allegedly tampering with evidence in the case.
Davis has been held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond since his arrest. His requests for a speedy trial have been denied.
Davis is scheduled to go to trial May 13 on the murder charge.