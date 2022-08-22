A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court.
LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law by not providing public documents LCG requested Nov. 2, 2021, as part of an LCG audit.
"LCG has sued the wrong party," McGoffin's legal counsel responded. "Mr. McGoffin is counsel to the City Court, but he is not the legal custodian of its public records."
According to state law, the custodian of the City Court documents is the clerk of the City Court, the lawsuit states.
McGoffin's attorney Loretta Mince of New Orleans also argues that LCG cannot sue McGoffin because the Nov. 2, 2021, email requesting documents, if it were considered a formal public records request, was done so by City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan in his own name, not on behalf of LCG.
Lastly, Mince alleges LCG's lawsuit is moot because City Court made the documents available on Nov. 16, 2021, but neither Logan nor the auditors reviewed the documents and ignored inquiries about the status of the forensic audit.
Logan said Monday "the documents have now been turned over by City Court for scanning. This long-awaited response has finally been made."
McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records. One of those cases was a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
McGoffin also represented the heirs of Lucile B. Randol who were sued by LCG in order to expropriate 16.5 acres of land along the Isaac Verot Coulee to build detention ponds. A district court judge ruled in favor of the landowners, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals on or around Aug. 3 ruled in favor of LCG, sending the case back to district court.