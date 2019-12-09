Lawyers for Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others, say police illegally seized prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and other property from Howard’s apartment in the days after the October 2017 shooting.

Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center say some of the warrants issued to obtain those items, along with Howard’s medical records, social media accounts and cell phone were “entirely invalid.” Other warrants lacked probable cause or were unconstitutionally broad, and in some cases police searches exceeded what the warrant allowed, defense lawyers say.

Howard is accused of killing Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others at a Moss Street convenience store. He is charged in separate cases, one for the first-degree murder of Middlebrook and another on three counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder trial is scheduled for Jan. 21, though that might change.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Howard’s lawyers, citing intense media coverage of the shooting and subsequent court proceedings and memorials, want the trial held outside Lafayette.

District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office is seeking the death penalty in the murder case. No trial date has been set.

Judge: Ian Howard lacks standing for constitutional challenge, but only until jury selection begins Lafayette Judge Jules Edwards on Tuesday agreed with state prosecutors in finding that the man accused of murdering a police officer and wound…

Defense lawyers are considering an insanity defense in both cases. They have previously highlighted Howard’s history of apparent mental illness, though they have not presented an argument as to how that may have factored into the shooting.

They are asking the court to suppress all items recovered from Howard’s apartment, including three prescription bottles of Adderall, two glass pipes and Ziploc bags containing seeds, as well as a hard drive and other property with “no nexus” to the alleged crime.

In their application to search Howard’s apartment, State Police cited a witness saying Howard claimed to have been taking Adderall on the night of the shooting. Judge Marilyn Castle of the 15th Judicial District signed a warrant to seize ammunition and accessories for 9-milimeter handgun that police say was involved in the shooting, along with dangerous controlled substances. Adderall, an amphetamine, is federally listed as a dangerous controlled substance.

Man accused of killing Lafayette cop gets extension on insanity defense A Lafayette Parish judge on Monday extended the deadline for the man accused of killing a Lafayette Police officer to declare whether he will …

Howard’s lawyers say police lacked probable cause to seize anything except the handgun accessories. At the same time, they are moving to suppress all evidence from Howard’s apartment, including the handgun, because they say Castle and other judges who signed search warrants unconstitutionally rubber stamped the warrant applications. They also want to suppress evidence recovered from Howard’s cell phone and social media accounts for the same reason.

Police also discovered an AR-15 rifle in Howard’s apartment, but did not seize it. A purchase receipt found with the rifle suggests he acquired it in January 2017, three days after police took him to the University Hospital emergency room “due to his mental state,” as stated in a police report. He bought the handgun from a Denham Springs dealer less than a month later.