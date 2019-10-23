If Lafayette Parish government is going to survive, it needs tax revenue. But when a business opens in unincorporated areas, it's annexed by one of the six municipalities, which takes the potential tax dollars with it, leaving the parish nearly broke.
That's probably the biggest problem the new Lafayette Parish Council will face when it takes office in January.
On Wednesday, the Lafayette Consolidated Government transition committee, tasked with working out how to transition from a city-parish council to separate city and parish councils, discussed the problem and possible solutions, including a parishwide annexation plan.
Voters in December approved a charter amendment replacing the city-parish council with separate governing bodies.
Kevin Naquin, a city-parish councilman elected to the parish council, voiced concern that the parish planning commission won't have input into annexations.
Even today, the only reason the city-parish council sees annexations by the city of Lafayette is because the combined council oversees city issues, Danielle Breaux, planning and development director said. The council does not vote on annexations in the other five municipalities in the parish, she said.
Naquin, not for the first time, asked City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott to prepare a parishwide plan for annexations so that when a city annexes property that generates tax revenue, the city and parish would split the tax proceeds 50/50.
"If we're going to survive the next five to six years," Naquin said, "we're going to have to look at it."
Committee Chairman Jerry Luke Leblanc, a former state representative, said for that to work, every municipality in the parish would have to abide by the same annexation rules. Since they each operate under a home rule or other governing authority, a state constitutional amendment may be required, he said.
"Continued annexation will lead to the demise, the bankruptcy of the parish," said Judge Charles Fitzgerald, of the 15th Judicial District Court.
The rights of the parish need to be explored under the state annexation law, he said.
District Attorney Ketih Stutes suggested a combined city-parish planning commission to review all annexations on behalf of the city of Lafayette and the parish, but that would require another charter amendment, Escott said. To get a charter amendment before voters would require, as of January, a two-thirds vote of both councils.
A consolidated annexation review based on a charter amendment, Leblanc said, would not include the other municipalities that did not consolidate.
"This is a conundrum that’s been going on for 40 years," he said.
In a presentation about the parks and recreation department, Director Gerald Boudreaux said the city and parish operations actually consolidated in 1989, before the rest of government consolidated in 1996, with an intergovernmental agreement.
The city of Lafayette has a property tax dedicated to parks and recreation. The parish has no tax dedicated to parks and recreation.
Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said the city property tax generates about $2.7 million a year, covering about 40% of the department's expenses. Fees charged for users covers about 7% of expenses. The city general fund, she said, covers about 90% of the remaining cost and the parish general fund about 10%.
Stutes jumped on the idea of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and parish governments and asked LCG staff to search for any and all such agreements, especial the parks and recreation agreement since it preceded formal consolidation.
"It's worked since 1989," he said. "And it’s been funded by the city of Lafayette."
The committee discussed which council will vote on parks and recreation issues. Toups suggested capital projects would go to the council where the project is located, while operational expenses would require a vote of both councils.
Stutes suggested it might require another charter amendment to clarify.