A Lafayette group has been preparing November care packages for deployed soldiers.
Kay Weatherford, Tina Bourque and Jeri Landry are members of Cajuns Support Military, a Lafayette-based group that sends monthly care packages to soldiers. The packages include items that are essentials for the soldiers, and the group is always accepting donations.
One donation in demand is black crew socks. The team said that the soldiers march through their socks quickly and frequently are in need of new pairs to prevent blistering.
Despite the shock of cold weather, Lafayette Parish school system officials and Acadiana High School’s Air Force JROTC cadets were all smiles …
In addition to essential items, the care packages include a "thank you" note and a child’s drawing.
“Anything from home that can bring them a smile in the conditions they’re in, is a wonderful and heartwarming thing,” Bourque said.
L.J. Alleman students are participating in the effort by gathering donations and decorating boxes to be shipped. Each adopted soldier will receive two boxes of food and one box of toiletries per month.
“Our soldiers are the reason we are free and we are able to do what we can do,” Bourque said.
The group was created when Bourque and Weatherford, mother to a currently deployed Navy sailor, began assisting Slidell Ladies for Liberty in preparing care packages for deployed military folks from the Slidell area.
“I brought (Bourque) with me and she got goose bumps,” Weatherford said. “When we got in the car to come back home, she looked at me and said, ‘When do we start?’ ”
Weatherford, Bourque and Landry each have family members who were recently or are currently deployed. They said Cajuns Support Military was created in an effort to give back to the soldiers, sailors and airmen.
Cajuns Support Military shipped the November packages Wednesday, and are accepting donations for subsequent shipments. They are also accepting nominations for recipients; the only requirements for participation are that soldiers are currently deployed and have a contact in, or up to one hour outside of the Lafayette area.
For more information visit Cajuns Support Military or contact cajunsspreadlove@gmail.com.
Acadiana Business Today: Taco Sisters to close downtown location Nov. 27; John Georges gives inside story on purchase of The Times-Picayune
After opening a decade ago, Taco Sisters will close its 407 Johnston St. location Nov. 27 and consolidate its operations with its newer locati…
It took about six months between initial conversations about buying The Times-Picayune and getting the deal done to buy the New Orleans newspa…
A special meeting is set for Nov. 19 to hear from Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux after questions were raised by a city-parish counci…
The legacy of disinvestment and discriminatory housing policies are still an issue in America in 2019 with the problems it caused, speakers at…
A Lafayette group has been preparing November care packages for deployed soldiers.
Nourish Your Health podcast with health coach Tyler LaFleur: Discipline, self-mastery can lead to outstanding health, performance
Through his company, HPHI, Tyler LaFleur offers health coaching and executive performance coaching.