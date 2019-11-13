A Lafayette group has been preparing November care packages for deployed soldiers.

Kay Weatherford, Tina Bourque and Jeri Landry are members of Cajuns Support Military, a Lafayette-based group that sends monthly care packages to soldiers. The packages include items that are essentials for the soldiers, and the group is always accepting donations.

One donation in demand is black crew socks. The team said that the soldiers march through their socks quickly and frequently are in need of new pairs to prevent blistering.

In addition to essential items, the care packages include a "thank you" note and a child’s drawing.

“Anything from home that can bring them a smile in the conditions they’re in, is a wonderful and heartwarming thing,” Bourque said.

L.J. Alleman students are participating in the effort by gathering donations and decorating boxes to be shipped. Each adopted soldier will receive two boxes of food and one box of toiletries per month.

“Our soldiers are the reason we are free and we are able to do what we can do,” Bourque said.

The group was created when Bourque and Weatherford, mother to a currently deployed Navy sailor, began assisting Slidell Ladies for Liberty in preparing care packages for deployed military folks from the Slidell area.

“I brought (Bourque) with me and she got goose bumps,” Weatherford said. “When we got in the car to come back home, she looked at me and said, ‘When do we start?’ ”

Weatherford, Bourque and Landry each have family members who were recently or are currently deployed. They said Cajuns Support Military was created in an effort to give back to the soldiers, sailors and airmen.

Cajuns Support Military shipped the November packages Wednesday, and are accepting donations for subsequent shipments. They are also accepting nominations for recipients; the only requirements for participation are that soldiers are currently deployed and have a contact in, or up to one hour outside of the Lafayette area.

For more information visit Cajuns Support Military or contact cajunsspreadlove@gmail.com.