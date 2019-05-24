Two horses rescued from dangerous conditions in Melville are recuperating in St. Landry Parish, but one is still fighting for survival as caretakers solicit donations to support the animals’ rehabilitation.
Stacey Alleman, director of St. Landry Animal Control and Rescue, said the horses were found in an abandoned lot on Second Street in Melville on Tuesday. The two animals, a black mare and a red mare, were living without running water, and the black mare was so emaciated she couldn’t stand on her own.
The mare, which rescuers named Airabell, was covered in ants, bleeding from fly bites and suffering from pressure sores after lying on the ground for an extended period. She also had an abscess caused by the sustained pressure of her hoof pressing against her leg that burst, Alleman said.
Airabell was so low to the ground and obscured by overgrowth Alleman said she couldn’t see her from the road and wouldn’t have known the horse was there without the intervention of residents, who called in to report the animals’ poor condition. Without their support, “chances are [Airabell] would’ve died right there,” Alleman said.
“I don’t think people quite understand the involvement between citizens and animal control. They are our first line of defense. Without that phone call from that concerned citizen alerting us to the need for help, we wouldn’t have known,” she said.
Alleman and staff members lifted the horse and brought her to water. They covered her in fly spray, checked the red mare, which they named Annie, and left a warning notice for the animals’ owner to contact animal control and provide proof of ownership and veterinary care, she said.
When agents returned to the property Wednesday, the notice had been ripped from the post it was left on and Annie was missing.
Team members chose to evacuate Airabell. They lifted her into a trailer using a fire hose stretched across her stomach where a saddle girth would go, relieving pressure on her legs, a St. Landry Animal Control Facebook post said.
They searched for Annie and just as they were driving away, Airabell knickered from the trailer and they heard Annie answer. Animal control agents found her tied up in the woods and hidden from sight from the road, according to a release by the Humane Society of Louisiana.
Alleman said Annie was mostly healthy, but both animals were suffering from slobbers, a condition caused by consuming bacteria on clovers. The bacteria force the horses to throw up, an action they can’t naturally do, she said.
“That was a huge alarm to us that something was going on there,” Alleman said.
Both horses were taken to the Veterinary Clinic at Copper Crowne in Opelousas and are undergoing rehabilitative care. Airabell was given medication, placed on a refeeding program to slowly reintroduce her to nutrients and fitted with special needs clogs for her hooves to help prevent foundering, Alleman said.
Foundering occurs when the tissue connecting the pedal bone to the horse’s hoof becomes inflamed and breaks down, causing the bone to rotate. When it does, the bone presses on the hoof and can pierce through it.
Alleman said it’d be like ripping a person’s fingernails off and then asking them to do a handstand on the injured hand. “That’s what it feels like to her,” she said.
If Airabell founders, they’ll likely have to put her down. Healthy feet and healthy teeth are critical to a horse’s quality of life and survival, she said.
“We still don’t know if we made it in time,” Alleman said.
The veterinarians at Copper Crowne estimate Airabell is between 3 and 4 years old, she said. Based on her height and girth, she should weigh between 900 to 1,000 pounds, but Alleman estimated she weighs between 500 and 600 pounds at most.
“Can you imagine? She’s in her preteen years and this is what she knows of humans. She was ridden nearly to death by someone who left her to die. That’s been her life,” Alleman said.
Alleman said Airabell’s condition is not uncommon. She estimated animal control takes in horses most days each week, many left after trail rides or abandoned after they fail to perform at the racetrack or at sale. Roughly half are in dire medical need like Airabell, she said.
“You have to wonder where they come from,” Alleman said.
The Humane Society of Louisiana is accepting donations for Airabell and Annie’s care.
St. Landry Animal Control cannot currently accept donations. The St. Landry Parish Council requested the organization cease collecting funds from the public while it reviews the organization’s donation policies.