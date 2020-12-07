The Carencro Police Department has closed its lobby to the public because of COVID-19, the department announced Monday on its Facebook page.
Those in need of assistance should call 911 for emergencies of (337) 896-6132 to speak to someone in the office.
To pay citations, send in a money order or go to quickpd.com/carencro. To obtain an accident report, go to carencropd.com.
Two-thirds of the Youngsville Police Department’s administrative staff tested positive for coronavirus last week, forcing the department’s headquarters to temporarily shut down.
The outbreak has not affected any Youngsville Police officers, according to Chief Rickey Boudreaux. Residents are advised to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for non-emergency dispatch; that number is 337-236-5899.
Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies.
Boudreaux said six of the nine administrative staffers reported testing positive on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. None have been hospitalized, but they reported a range of symptoms, Boudreaux said.
“It’s gone from some feeling like they couldn’t even get their head off the pillow, and some saying all they got is a slight fever and the sniffles,” Boudreaux said.