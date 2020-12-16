Mayor LaToya Cantrell may not want Lauren Daigle to perform at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" in New Orleans, but Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says he'd be happy to have her.
“We would be honored to host Lauren Daigle in Lafayette to ring in 2021. It would be a truly great way to safely say goodbye to 2020," Guillory posted on Facebook.
Cantrell asked the production company to remove the Louisiana singer-songwriter from its live television performance lineup after Daigle participated in a controversial, mostly mask-free rally in the French Quarter last month.
"Ms. Daigle cannot and should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight," Cantrell wrote in a letter to the company. "She harmed our people, she risked the lives of our residents, and she strained our first responders in a way that is unconscionable — in the midst of a public health crisis."
Daigle drew a harsh critique from Cantrell after she performed in a Nov. 7 "Let Us Worship" rally in the French Quarter, which was organized by activist pastor Sean Feucht. An estimated 400 people, most without masks despite the coronavirus pandemic, attended the outdoor gathering.
Daigle, who was born in Lake Charles and grew up in Lafayette, has not publicly responded to criticism over her participation in the event, but a number of public officials have joined Guillory in support of the singer.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser criticized Cantrell's letter, saying the New Year's Eve show promotes New Orleans and citing Daigle as "the state’s voice of the Sunshine Tourism Recovery Plan," according to WDSU. "I am shocked and disappointed that the mayor would attack one of our own in this manner."
On Monday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also pledged his support for Daigle.
Landry told Daigle he vows to protect her rights to protest and worship and offered his assistance to “work with more hospitable regions in our State,” and joined Guillory in suggesting the event could be moved to Lafayette.
So far, the Guillory administration has not heard from or reached out to producers of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, but on Tuesday, sources close to the singer and the ABC telecast’s producer said Daigle was never even officially booked on the show.