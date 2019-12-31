Funeral arrangements have been set for Gretchen Page David Vincent, who died in Saturday's plane crash along with her 15-year-old son, Walker.
A joint funeral will be held for the mother and son at 3 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior's Church at 1201 E. Broussard Road in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at the church from noon Thursday until the time of the service.
Vincent, who died at 51, is described in her obituary as being a beautiful wife, mother, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend whose love of family was known to all.
"Gretchen had a magnetic personality, a contagious laugh, and a radiant smile, with a heart of purple and gold," the obituary said. "She had a way of making everyone feel special; she was like a charming gardener who made your soul blossom."
Vincent and her son were among five people who lost their lives in the small plane crash Saturday morning. They died "doing what they loved the most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play," the obituary said.
She's described as having "a commitment to excellence that is rarely seen in this fast-paced world."
She is remembered as a problem solver. A leader. A competitor. A volunteer. A prayer warrior and faithful believer. A woman who commanded respect but generated laughter with her quick wit.
"Whatever she did, she performed with precision," the obituary said. "She was dedicated to each task at hand and believed that a job worth doing was worth doing well."
Vincent is survived by her husband, Chris, and her parents, Ted and Kathleen Kimball David.
The family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Community Foundation of Acadiana's Gretchen and Walker Vincent Memorial Fund at 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, in Lafayette.
Martin & Castille's Southside location at 600 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette is handling arrangements.
In addition to Gretchen and Walker Vincent, Saturday's plane crash claimed the lives of the pilot, Ian E. Biggs, and passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II and Carley McCord.
Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only one of the six aboard the plane to survive the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Another person, Danielle Britt, is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.