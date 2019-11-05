With little discussion Tuesday, the Lafayette City-Parish Council unanimously approved a pay increase for its city police officers.
The raise which will cost more than $3.8 million a year will bump starting officers' pay to $40,000.
The department requested the pay hike to stem the loss of officers to other departments in the parish, state and other states that pay more. Recently, mayors and police chiefs across the parish agreed to aim for starting pay of $40,000 a year. Currently, Lafayette's starting police officers are paid $34,600 a year.
City Marshal Mike Hill, whose officers are not included in this raise, recalled what he saw as a rookie officer in Baton Rouge in the early 1970s. In two years, he said, he saw murders, rapes and aggravated incest.
"You deal with people in the most extreme circumstances, in the most terrifying time of their life," Hill said. "You don't learn to become a police officer in the academy. You learn to become a police officer on the street."
There are things the department can do internally, Hill said, to retain trained, experienced officers.
"Nobody can provide the money you can provide," he told the council. "It is incredibly important not to lose those officers, the 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 year officers who are the backbone and guts of any police organization."
The pay raise applies not just to starting police officers. A bump in pay at the bottom of the police hierarchy means a bump in pay for everyone above that level. The pay hike will cost the city general fund $3.8 million in 2019-20.
The 2019-20 budget, which went into effect Nov. 1, already is expected to use more than $11 million from the city's general fund or savings account, according to Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups. Half of that is for recurring expenses. The $3.8 million for police pay raises also would be an expense that occurs every year. At that rate, the city general fund could be depleted by the 2023-24 fiscal year.
At a previous meeting, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said the entire $3.8 million won't be taken from the general fund immediately and there may be cuts and additional revenue coming during the fiscal year.
This is a developing story. The council also on Tuesday is expected to consider introductory ordinance to increase pay for city firefighters and a 5% pay raise for all other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees.