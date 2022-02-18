Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and Mayor-President Josh Guillory each had around $500,000 in campaign funds on hand as of Dec. 31 for their re-election bids.
The parishwide offices are the largest and often most hotly contested races in the parish.
With the election nearly two years away, both men are gearing up for re-election, hosting campaign fundraising events.
Garber's campaign finance report filed Feb. 12 and reflecting funds raised and spent in the 2021 calendar year shows he had $587,542 on hand as of Dec. 31. Most of that, $515,828, was on hand as of Jan. 1, 2021. He raised $189,825 in cash contributions during the year and spent $125,795.
Garber was first elected sheriff in November 2015, taking office in 2016. He was re-elected in 2019 without opposition. The next election is in the fall of 2023.
Guillory was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020. The next election for mayor-president as well as the city and parish councils is the fall of 2023.
He, too, is well-poised financially for a campaign run. Guillory's campaign finance report filed Feb. 14 for the 2021 calendar year shows he had $454,424 on hand as of Dec. 31.
Guillory started 2021 with $288,250 in campaign money, added $340,429 during the year and spent $143,876.
Political operative Hilary "Joe" Castille, who worked on former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's campaign and remained on his campaign payroll after the election, was paid more than $70,000 in 2021 by Garber and Guillory, their campaign finance reports show.
Guillory paid Castille $50,175 in 2021 for general campaign consulting services, his finance report shows. Garber paid him $21,000 for consulting, his campaign finance report shows.