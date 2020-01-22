Every department of Lafayette Consolidated Government is being considered for possible reorganization to maximize efficiency, newly seated Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.
Tuesday evening, after the city and parish councils approved his reorganization plan for the public works department, creating a separate department for drainage and another for streets, bridges and transportation, Guillory told reporters public works is just the beginning.
"We're in the beginning phase of looking at every single department," he said.
Lafayette Utilities System is not exempt, but any reorganization of LUS or LUS fiber, Guillory said, would move at a much slower pace and would be more methodical than the public works reorganization. It also would involve more input from the city council, he said.
One change that may be coming in a few weeks involves the information systems and technology operations of LUS. Guillory's administration plans to move the LUS IS&T operations under the management of LCG's IS&T director, interim LUS Director Lowell Duhon said Tuesday.
"The concept is to share resources and knowledge," he said.
The LUS workers will remain at their current locations, Duhon said, they'll just report to the IS&T director. The proposal would eliminate some positions that aren't filled, probably more at LUS than LCG, he said. That was done with the public works reorganization, removing unfilled positions, freeing money to spend elsewhere.
Duhon said he read an email from a citizen concerned about the plan to have LUS' IS&T workers removed from LUS management. The citizen "made a lot of assumptions" about a plan that hasn't been rolled out yet, he said.
An LUS employee emailed The Acadiana Advocate on Tuesday concerned that the changes may reduce the security of LUS and fiber's networks and customer information and reduce reliability of the two systems.
The employee, who said workers were threatened with termination for insubordination if they speak about the plan, wrote, "The consequences are the leaking of data, customers not being able to pay their utility bills for months due to a security breach, the call center going down or the outage monitoring system not showing outages."
Guillory weighed in Tuesday, saying the reorganization is in the very early stages.
"When I say we're in the beginning phases of even thinking about a possible reorganization for efficiency," Guillory said, "If the beginning has a beginning, that's where we are."
LUS and LUS fiber are owned by residents of the city of Lafayette. LUS is considered the city's biggest asset and officials and residents have been protective of their utility system.
Over the past two years, LUS and fiber have been in the spotlight and not necessarily in a good way. Longtime LUS and fiber Director Terry Huval, who planned to retire at the end of October 2018, retired in July instead after then Mayor-President Joel Robideaux told him of plans to appoint a separate director over LUS fiber and cut Huval's salary.
The move came after it was discovered that two LUS divisions for several years paid the fiber division for services that were never used. The improper payments were reported to the Louisiana Public Service Commission and LUS fiber repaid LUS for the unused service. Robideaux discovered additional issues at LUS fiber after Huval departed and reported them to the PSC as well.
Guillory said he plans to build on an internal review Robideaux's administration completed in December and conduct independent fiscal and operational audits of LUS.
Robideaux and Huval also clashed around the same time after Robideaux, in April of 2018, signed a nonbinding letter of intent with NextGen, a subsidiary of Bernhard Capital Partners Management, that allowed the company to review LUS' operations and financials. On the table was the possibility of an agreement whereby the private company would be paid to manage and operate LUS. The city-parish council and public were unaware of the agreement until The Current broke the news. Residents and the council objected, leading the company to withdraw its proposal.