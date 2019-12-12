The directors of at least three Lafayette Consolidated Government departments, including the city police chief, will be replaced, incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Thursday evening in a news release.
Guillory said he plans to replace Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, along with Community Development Director Shaneá Nelson and Public Works Director Mark Dubroc.
While the mayor-president is authorized to appoint departmental directors, including the police chief, state civil service laws limit his ability to replace a serving chief without due cause. Outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux hired Aguillard in November 2016.
According to the news release, Guillory "anticipates major changes in public works and believes fresh leadership is crucial to the effectiveness of the department."
The changes "are part of Guillory's pledge to improve transparency, efficiency and accountability" in LCG.
Guillory announced Dec. 2 he is hiring Elizabeth “Beth” Guidry as his CAO when he takes office Jan. 6. Guidry has 20 years' of experience in economic development in Acadiana in St. Martin Parish and Broussard. She will replace Lowell Duhon, who served as outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's CAO.
Shortly after his election Nov. 6 Guillory issued a call for resumes for administrators.
