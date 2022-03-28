A resident serving on a committee reviewing construction of the Northeast Library has been removed by the Lafayette Library Board of Control's vice president for an opinion column she wrote about the board's move toward censorship.
Lynette Mejia, a resident of north Lafayette, received an email Friday afternoon from Vice President Landon Boudreaux, who is chairman of the Northeast Library Committee, saying he "cannot tolerate a sitting committee member disparaging or mischaracterizing sitting board members."
Boudreaux wrote that he never wants to limit anyone's freedome of speech, "nor will I."
Then he added, "This is a move to reinstate a level of respect between the board, committee and the public. Also, you are not the only member I am reviewing."
Other committee members who are not on the library board or library staff include Maisha Drexler, Nureka Ross, Azedah Yazi and Alton Trahan.
The Northeast Library Committee was appointed by board member Doug Palombo when he was board president. He was replaced in November by Robert Judge, a conservative who opposed Drag Queen Story Time at the library in 2018 and voted to remove a book for gay teens from the library system.
"I feel like this is 100% yet another step toward silencing free speech," Mejia said Monday. "He says in the email, I applaud your willingness to speak out. However, you are being removed for an article that you wrote. That's a violation of my free speech rights. There's no other way to interpret that."
Boudreaux said Monday the move is part of a push to restore respect and decorum to library board meetings and discussions. He said he has no problem with Mejia or anyone else speaking out on disagreements of policy, but not personal attacks.
Limiting her free speech, he said, would have been telling Mejia to delete the opinion piece and telling her not to speak up again or face consequences.
"It wasn’t her opinion on a specific issue" that he objected to, Boudreaux said. "It was her opinion questioning the character of three board members."
Frequently outspoken at library board meetings, Mejia wrote an opinion column published online March 16 by The Current titled, "How censorship came to Lafayette." It describes how Board President Robert Judge attempted to remove all librarians from a committee hearing requests from patrons to remove books and movies from the library system when the committee twice voted to keep books in the library system.
Instead, the board restructured the committee to include one librarian and two board members instead of the two librarians and one board member that was in place when the committee voted not to ban two books.
To be at that meeting, Mejia wrote, "was to see two reactions: the faces of people who were used to this man’s arrogance and overreach, but who still believe in the system, who were stunned by just how far he thought he could go" and laughter from those who have known for decades the deck is stacked against them.
Four board members, Boudreaux, Judge, another Drag Queen Story Time opponent Stephanie Armbruster and new board member David Pitre voted to change the composition of the reconsideration committee so board members outnumber librarians.
Boudreaux, who is on the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, along with Judge and Armbruster, Mejia wrote, "spent a large part of 2021 pontificating about how the library needs to be less 'politicized,' less 'agenda driven,' and more in line with the 'conservative majority' values in our community.
"How can one claim less political influence when they are being guided by a dark-money political operative?" she wrote in the March 16 opinion piece. "How can one claim to possess integrity when rules are changed simply to push through their agenda?"
Two books that were targeted for removal were done so by Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative "local government watchdog group" Citizens for a New Louisiana. The group whose members and donors are secret campaigns for and against candidates, taxes and other issues, particularly pushing for the election of conservative candidates and placement of conservatives on local advisory boards and commissions.