St. Joseph Diner, which has served the poor and hungry for almost 40 years ACA.volunteers.072420 ACA.volunteers.072420 in Lafayette, is hard-pressed for new volunteers starting next week at its downtown location, 405 St. John St.
Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities, which has overseen the diner's mission, said Thursday the need for volunteers comes on the heels of a decision to expand local services seven-fold to feed the hungry throughout Acadiana, as Catholic Charities partners with New Orleans-based Second Harvest Food Bank and Drew and Brittany Brees, who donated $5 million to help feed the hungry. Before its new partnership with Second Harvest, St. Joseph primarily fed the poor in Lafayette.
“A total of 20 volunteers will be needed Monday through Friday, starting Monday July 27th and broken down into a morning and afternoon shift of 10 volunteers each,” Catholic Charities said in an issued statement. “Under the supervision of kitchen staff, volunteers will assist with food and meal preparation and packaging along with special projects. Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks including packing various food, snack and drink items, making sandwiches, plating meals, packing meals for delivery, cleaning, sweeping and washing dishes. Specific assignments and projects may vary slightly based on kitchen needs.”
Shifts last about four hours. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.
The call for volunteers reverses a months-long dependence upon full-time help only, as the diocese and St. Joseph Diner sought to protect volunteers from exposure to COVID-19. But the push to expand services throughout Acadiana has created the need for more volunteers as St. Joseph Diner makes use of expanded kitchen facilities financed by the Brees’ donation.
Broussard said all food is distributed in “to-go” fashion, and volunteers will have no direct contact with people who are served.
Those interested in volunteering can see available shifts and register here: http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteer-calendar.
Questions regarding the new volunteer opportunities should be directed to Sarah Baquet, community engagement coordinator, at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or 337-235-4972, ext. 1222.
“The diner has been open since 1982 and never had a volunteer disruption like this,” Broussard said. “Then March comes along and COVID-19 became a real threat. We ceased the use of volunteers for the safety of all served,” Broussard said.
Since March, the diner’s dining room has practiced social distancing to put the “least number of people possible on the campus.”
Broussard said the diner has always enjoyed steadfast support from volunteers, including civic and church groups and others who volunteered. Sometimes, he said, it might be months before opportunities arose where volunteer slots were open.
“Now we are back to it, starting Monday,” he said. “We will need them the foreseeable future.”
Second Harvest in recent months has been mostly preparing food in New Orleans for shipment to Lafayette, from where it has been distributed at the diner and around Acadiana, using help from other food distribution facilities, such as food banks. With the transition to new volunteer help, Broussard said, “We are keeping all charity local.”
The new partnership will feed 2,100 a day; before the partnership, Broussard said, the diner fed about 2,100 a day.
Until the pandemic, Second Harvest had operated in 23 parishes with more than 700 partners, serving 32 million meals a year to 210,000 people. Now, under a new model, they will work with additional pantries and soup kitchens.