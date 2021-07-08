The boards of five Lafayette economic development districts, created in 2019 and collecting sales taxes for the past year, agreed to enter into management contracts with two organizations to administer the day-to-day operations of the districts.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority will manage the Downtown, Holy Rosary and Northway EDDs. The Acadiana Planning Commission will manage the University Avenue and Trappey's EDDs.
The LPTFA contracts are for two years with a fixed cost and provisions that the contract and costs be reviewed after the first year. The trust was the only organization that responded to a request for proposals for the Downtown, Holy Rosary and Northway EDDs, City Councilman and EDD board member Andy Naquin said.
The trust proposed an annual cost of $17,500 to manage the Downtown EDD, $12,500 for the Northway EDD and $500 for the Holy Rosary EDD.
The EDD boards, City Council members serving not in their capacity as council members, placed limits on the Acadiana Planning Commission's contracts. The planning commission was the only organization to submit proposals to manage the University Gateway and Trappey's EDDs.
The APC proposed as much as $77,600 per year for the University Avenue EDD. Not a flat rate like the LPTFA's, the APC's proposal was based on all activities listed in the request for proposals as if projects already are under way and require extra work. Projects may not get under way for a year or more.
The Acdiana Planning Commission's contracts will be for one year based on its proposed hourly rates and will be reviewed every 90 days, the boards decided.
The EDDs were created in 2019 by the outgoing Lafayette City-Parish Council. The districts, all in the city of Lafayette, were drawn to exclude any residents thus avoiding the need to seek voter approval to collect new sales and hotel/motel taxes.
Taxes have been collected in the districts since July 1, 2020. The money collected in an EDD is to be spent to assist with economic development projects in that EDD, helping with things like sewage and sidewalks.
Several conservative citizens -- Tim Supple, Jeremiah Supple, Keith Kishbaugh, Ross Little Jr., Carol Ross and Mark Tolson -- filed a lawsuit challenging the EDDs, alleging the former City-Parish Council did not follow proper procedure when advertising meetings where the EDDs were discussed and approved. Their primary objection was the ability of the districts to collect new taxes without a vote of the public.
Judge Edward Rubin in July 2020 ruled against the citzens, deciding that the council followed proper notice procedures.
Ross spoke at Thursday's meeting, repeating the complaint that the taxes weren't voted on by the public. She alleged the administrative fees are excessive and the process is "money chasing mythical projects."
Sales and hotel/motel tax collections from July 2020 through May 2021
University EDD, $374,911
Northway EDD, $364,200
Downtown EDD, approximately $361,083
Holy Rosary EDD, $25,560
Trappey EDD, $2,730
(Source: Lafayette Parish School Board sales tax office)