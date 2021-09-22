The Lafayette Parish Council voted Tuesday to give the Lafayette Parish library system a two-year monetary boost by increasing a 1.84-mill property tax to 1.97 mills.
The change is expected to generate about $288,000 more each year for the library system, which is facing a $1.2 million deficit. It won't be permanent because the lower 1.84-mill tax is on the Nov. 13 ballot for renewal.
Parish officials didn't consult with the library board before setting the renewal rate at 1.84 mills when it could have been renewed at a higher rate.
Assessor Conrad Comeaux advised the council Tuesday that if voters approve the renewal in November at 1.84 mills, that will be the new maximum that can be collected, not 2 mills.
"Y'all might want to rethink that ballot," Comeaux said.
The library system lost more than $3.5 million in recurring annual revenue when voters in 2018 failed to renew one of three property taxes that funded the system. In 2019, voters diverted $10 million from library system savings to drainage and in 2020, the Parish Council failed to override a veto by Mayor-President Josh Guillory that blocked the increase of the library millages allowed after assessed property values dropped for the first time since the 1980s.
The City Council on Tuesday also heeded a Comeaux warning to increase a general alimony tax that is not voted on by the public. The move, he said, was critical because not doing so would permanently lower the maximum general alimony tax in the city.
Most property taxes are voted on every 10 years. Not the alimony tax. At first, the general alimony tax in the city was 7 mills. Now it's collected at 5.42 mills in part because the council did not increase it last year when it had the opportunity.
Because property values in the city dropped last year, the City Council has the opportunity to increase the alimony tax to 5.67 mills. That's what the council voted to do.
"The long-term impact is horrendous because you can never go back and capture that," he said.
The increase is expected to generate the same amount of revenue collected from the tax in 2019.