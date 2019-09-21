Healthcare leaders, policy makers, IT specialists and regulatory agencies will gather in Lafayette on Wednesday to discuss discuss how they can work together to improve health outcomes for Acadiana residents.
The South Louisiana Community Health Summit, sponsored by Beacon Community Connections, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
One focus of the summit will be for participants to share the latest healthcare data and technology.
Access to data and technology provides the information needed to positively change public healthcare policy, according to a release from Beacon. Those changes in policy improve the ways patients experience healthcare, which results in an improved quality of life. Improved patient care also reduces the per capita cost of health care.
Speakers include nationally recognized Kelly Craig, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Camden Health, and Dr. Vindell Washington, Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Acadiana speakers of interest include Cian Robinson of Lafayette General Health System; Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director of the La. Dept. of Health; Bruce Greenstein, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of LHC Group; and Dr. Rod Clark, President of La. State Board of Medical Examiners. A team of innovative thinkers including Will LaBar of CGI and Bentley Senegal of Our Lady of Lourdes have planned a unique Data and Information Exchange during the Summit. Health, Office of Public Health in the 7 parish region
“To drive outcomes via access, we must have a highly collaborative approach to catalyze fundamental transformation in healthcare," said Cian Robinson, executive director of Lafayette General Foundation. "The South Louisiana Community Health Summit is creating an ecosystem of best-in-class partners who work together to tackle our largest healthcare challenges and address the scale of the problems we have in our healthcare system. I encourage all healthcare professionals interested in systemic change to attend.”
Summit tickets are $85 and are available through Ticketmaster.com.
For more information visit www.beaconconnections.org.