Just days after announcing he was considering running for Lafayette mayor-president, attorney Joshua Guillory announced on broadcast media outlets Wednesday he is in the race.
Guillory, a Republican, is the second person to announce their candidacy for mayor-president. Carlee Alm-LaBar, a former director in Lafayette Consolidated Government, announced her candidacy in March. She is registered as 'no party.'
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who is serving the fourth year of his first four-year term in office, announced Friday he will not seek re-election.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, a Republican, also is considering entering the mayor-president's race, telling The Acadiana Advocate Wednesday he is "weighing my options to see how I can best serve."
Ritter, re-elected in 2018 without opposition, said, "I love the job that I have and it's made me realize we need good leadership at every level."
In a press release Monday on Facebook Guillory wrote that he was exploring the idea of running for mayor president. He first announced his decision to enter the race on KPEL radio Wednesday morning.
An Iraqi war veteran, Guillory unsuccessfully opposed incumbent Clay Higgins in 2018 for the 3rd Congressional District seat. During that campaign, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, visited Lafayette to throw his support behind Guillory even though Trump endorsed Higgins.
Guillory and his wife, Jamie, he wrote, "are alarmed at the direction Lafayette is going. We can do better. It is this concern for our future that has caused me to heavily consider running for mayor-president."
He said he will "lead from the front, be transparent, have a strong presence in our community, increase communication between the mayor-president's office and the people of Lafayette and eliminate this big government mentality that seems to be creeping its way into Lafayette Consolidated Government."
His priorities, Guillory added, would be increasing jobs by diversifying the economy and creating tax incentives to invite new businesses, addressing drainage and traffic, and restoring the relationship with law enforcement.
Guillory did not return a call for comment on this story.
Qualifying is Aug. 6-8 for the mayor-president's election on Oct. 12.