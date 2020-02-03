Two Lafayette developers could be among the first in the state to qualify for property tax breaks while also receiving benefits for projects within federally designated Opportunity Zones.
Lafayette’s city and parish councils on Tuesday will consider approving the University Place apartment complex and the former Park Place Surgery Center for the state’s Restoration Tax Abatement program, which was expanded last year to include Opportunity Zone properties.
Both properties changed hands last spring, a few weeks before Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the abatement program expansion into law. The abatements were previously available to properties in downtown, historic or economic development districts.
Local council approval for the abatements is required before the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry, which has approved 10 applications since July 1. None of those have been Opportunity Zone properties, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
The extent to which the new Lafayette owners’ plans depended on property tax breaks in addition other benefits is unclear, but renovation projects in both cases started without the abatements firmly in place.
A representative of Pennsylvania-based Alpha Capital Partners, which bought University Place for $12.5 million, did not return a call on Monday. Nor did either of the two physicians — David Allie and Raghotham Patlola — who bought the former surgery center, now called the Allie-Patlola Medical Center.
The property tax abatement program locks in pre-renovation assessments for five years, allowing developers to avoid increased taxes that would otherwise come with improved property values. That would mean savings of about $565,000 on a $7.5 million upgrade to University Place, and $676,000 on a $5 million project at the former Park Place, according to developers’ applications.
Opportunity Zones, created in 2017, are census tracts that qualify as “low income,” as defined by poverty rate or median family income benchmarks. Investors can receive capital gains tax deferrals by putting those earnings toward development projects in Opportunity Zones. While Opportunity Zones have been credited with spurring investment in distressed areas, they have also been criticized for rewarding developers who build in areas that are already hot.
In some cases, census tracts that qualify as low-income — such as the one covering New Orleans’ Warehouse District — also include well-to-do neighborhoods. What’s more, program rules allow for a small number of “contiguous” Opportunity Zones, which qualify because they border low-income census tracts.
University Place is near the University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus, and the former surgery center is in the Oil Center — neither location is typically considered to be distressed. Yet the properties themselves were not doing well.
“People were living in it, but I would call it blighted,” said Chad LaComb, project specialist for the Acadiana Planning Commission, referring to University Place. “It was not an attractive building. It had been poorly maintained. It flooded in 2016. A lot of the buildings are in uninhabitable conditions.”
Alpha Capital Partners, which specializes in student and multifamily housing developments, finalized its purchase in April with a statement that only vaguely alluded to plans for “repositioning and rebranding” the 186-unit complex, which is one of the oldest near the University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus. In its application for the property tax abatement, Alpha said plans call for “total renovation of the interior and exterior,” including environmental remediation, electrical updates, new flooring and amenities and new exterior features.
The former surgery center, meanwhile, had been vacant for years. Allie and Patlola bought the 40,000-square-foot facility in the Oil Center for $4.1 million, with plans to build four new medical offices housing 20 physicians and 120 employees.
“Our vision was to create a place where patients can receive advanced cardiology, vascular and limb salvage diagnosis and treatment and go home the same day,” Allie said in December, after the new, partially complete center received its first patients.
The full buildout is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The Acadiana Planning Commission helped secure approval for 25 Opportunity Zones across the nine-parish region. LaComb noted that all the Acadiana zones qualify under both the poverty rate and family income criteria, though only one is necessary for inclusion. Additionally, he said, none of the Acadiana zones qualify under the contiguity clause.
“We aren’t like New Orleans or New York," LaComb said. "You’re not going to get the stories about these rich census tracts where people in our region are making out like fiends, because all of our zones are actually targeted to what they were designed to do, which is to help drive investment into areas that need it."