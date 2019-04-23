By the end of 2019, most of the backlogged drainage maintenance projects on a list prepared by the Lafayette Consolidated Government administration should be finished.
The list was prepared in response to the August 2016 floods, when it was discovered many channels had not been cleaned or improved in years, even decades. To prepare the list, the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux used staff and input from area mayors, then rated the projects based on factors such as how many homes are in a watershed and the number of repetitive claims for flood losses in an area. Projects were separated into prioritized categories. Most of the top priorities, projects on the A and B lists, are finished or under construction.
Public Works Director Mark Dubroc told the City-Parish Council on Tuesday 42 of the 66 projects are either complete, under construction or in design. They should be finished by year's end, he said.
Complete projects include a section of Isaac Verot Coulee and Lateral 6D, Anselm Coulee, Coulee Mine East, Acorn Drive Coulee, Bayou Parc Perdue, Bayou Carencro Lateral 9, Coulee Mine Branch, Coulee Ile des Cannes Lateral 8B, Darby Coulee, Orgeron Coulee, Coulee des Poches Lateral 1, Bayou Parc Purdue Lateral (lower) and Isaac Verot Coulee Lateral 7B.
The drainage work, including cleaning coulees and channels, as well as improving and widening others, will cost an estimated $11.35 million of the $12 million LCG has, Dubroc said. Because prices to complete the work are lower than anticipated, more work can be done than previously thought, he said.
In November 2017, voters approved an initiative by Robideaux to transfer $9 million of a $10 million surplus from a parish wide public health fund to drainage. Voters also redirected 1.1 mills of an existing public health tax to drainage to generate about $2.5 million in additional funding for drainage every year.
Follow the progress of the projects at https://projects.lafayettela.gov/projects