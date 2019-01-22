EUNICE — The Diocese of Lafayette has released a statement about a racist photo that a St. Edmund High School student posted on social media on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The photo shows white teens seated outside eating Popeyes’ fried chicken. The caption on that photo says "Happy MLK Dayyyyyyyy" with a fried chicken emoji bordering those words.
“Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has mandated that the student who posted the photo apologize publicly to the high school student body immediately," the statement says. "Bishop Deshotel was deeply saddened and disturbed by the post, and believes that racism in any form demeans the human person who is created in the image and likeness of God.”
The diocese says the student's action violates the school’s code of conduct and the diocesan social media policy.
This is not the first time the school has come under fire for racial insensitivity. In August 2017, a post surfaced showing students at the school in blackface. The school released a statement following that incident apologizing, saying the incident was “contrary to the values of the Roman Catholic Church and will not be tolerated.”
