Former UL cornerback Sean Thomas died Wednesday in a crash in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Thomas, who played for Louisiana from 2011 to 2014, played in 48 games for the Cajuns, winning four New Orleans Bowl championships in his hometown of New Orleans.
He was 26.
“Nothing hurts worse than losing one of your kids,” tweeted former UL head coach Mark Hudspeth, now the head coach at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. “Sean was loved by everyone and was a great player, person and ambassador for the University of Louisiana.
“Prayers to the Thomas family and his many teammates.”
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:30 am Wednesday on US Hwy 61 south of I-10 in St. James Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The initial investigation revealed that Thomas was traveling in the left southbound lane of US Hwy 61 in a 2014 Ford E-450 box truck. At the same time, the driver of a 2011 Kenworth tractor-trailer was making a U-turn from the left southbound lane of US Hwy 61 to travel northbound. For unknown reasons, Thomas’ Ford struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.
Thomas suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment is not suspected for either driver, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.