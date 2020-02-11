Five beach volleyball courts will open next month at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
A grand opening ceremony for the volleyball complex is set for 9:30 a.m. March 7. The name of the beach complex will be unveiled during the event.
The NCAA-regulation sand volleyball courts, one of which is a championship court, are located in an existing green space adjacent to the tennis courts at the complex.
The courts and facility have been constructed with professional grade LED lighting, outdoor seating areas, restrooms, full concessions and a cabana bar.
"This step solidifies our position as the premier sports complex in the region," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter in a news release. "It continues our tradition of offering excellent recreational opportunities while driving economic development."
The opening weekend will include a number of events that are open to the public, including a youth clinic, exhibitions and tournaments.
Here's a look at the schedule.
Saturday, March 7:
- 8-9 a.m. Youth Clinic hosted by Pri Lima, 2019 Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Hall of Fame
- 9:30-10 a.m. Grand Opening Ceremony
- 10-11 a.m. Women’s Professional Exhibition
- 11 a.m.-noon Men’s Professional Exhibition
- Noon-9:45 p.m. LVL Juniors Beach Blast Off Tournament
Sunday, March 8:
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m. LVL Juniors Beach Blast Off Bracket Play and Finals
- 2-9 p.m. Adult Co-Ed Tournament
The $824,900 project was paid for through Youngsville's 1-cent sales tax dedicated for recreational purposes.
R.S. Bernard and Associates of Lafayette was the low bidder on the project. Land Architecture, also of Lafayette, handled the plans.
Construction began on the beach volleyball courts in May.
The Youngsville Sports Complex regularly hosts soccer, softball, baseball and basketball tournaments. Last fall, it was the site of the largest amateur boxing tournament in the country.
Learn more about the beach volleyball courts or the sports complex at youngsvillesportscomplex.com.