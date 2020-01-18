Sorrow and joy intertwined Saturday in Greater Shiloh Baptist Church as over 350 mourners shed tears and lifted their voices in honor of the late Rev. Harry Richard.
Richard, 66, died in the early morning Jan. 11 of suspected heart failure. The news of his death was a painful blow to his congregation at Greater Union Baptist Church, which nine months earlier lost its sanctuary during a string of arsons that destroyed three historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish.
The tragedy bound Richard even more tightly together with his cousin, the Rev. Gerald Toussaint of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, the third church destroyed during the 10-day spree. Toussaint was in New Mexico during the funeral but wrote a letter honoring his cousin as a loyal, faithful man who “was always available to share an encouraging word.”
“We cannot replace Rev. Richard, but we’ll attempt to demonstrate his love,” he wrote.
Friends, family and fellow pastors remembered Richard as a kind man full of compassion and empathy, forgiveness and joy, with a stern but gentle touch in the care of his flock. He was constantly looking out for the needs of others, offering his assistance and praying to find a way forward for people’s troubles.
Visitors spilled out of vehicles lining both sides of the highway and sat on the church balcony’s stairs to listen as the pastor was memorialized.
At least 30 pastors came from Baptist churches across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, and from Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, to seek answers in the Bible and uphold the steadfast belief Richard built his life around.
“We didn’t lose Rev. Richard. He went to his eternal rest in Christ. We know where he is; it’s not that he’s lost, he’s in the presence of God,” the Rev. Patrick Lavergne of St. James Baptist Church said.
Celina Richard, secretary at Greater Union, read aloud Richard’s obituary, recalling his service in the U.S. Army, his 45 happy years of marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Evelyn, and his over 16 years of service to Greater Union as head pastor.
Celina Richard, not related to the late pastor, paused while reading resolutions from area churches. She reflected on Lavergne’s words and the tragedy of receiving the phone call about Rev. Richard’s death.
“Rev. Richard is not lost but we were lost. We’re the ones lost,” she said.
Celina Richard’s sister, Florence Milburn, said she felt shock, disbelief and hurt when her husband, Greater Union Deacon Ronald Milburn, told her of Richard’s death. She was struck by a painful flash of déjà vu to the night of the fire.
All she could think was "not again."
“You don’t question God, but you question God. You don’t question him like, ‘Why did you do that?’ but you question him like, ‘What’s happening? What are you getting ready to do?’ We were on the road to doing better and getting ourselves together,” Milburn said.
Milburn said she’ll miss Richard’s big brother attitude, his joking nature, his confidence and his special attentiveness to the elderly members and children in their congregation. She said above all he was humble, even in the face of national attention and a flood of donations after the church fires. He was never out for himself or desirous of attention, she said.
She said their congregation will continue down the path Richard set and help fulfill his vision for a rebuilt Greater Union.
“We’re going to miss him as our leader, but his spirit will be there,” Milburn said.
Lifelong Greater Union member Paula Bernard said she’s going to miss Richard’s smile. Each Sunday he walked into the church with a smile stretched across his face and a heart full of love for his church members. Bernard said Saturday morning was difficult, but after Richard’s funeral service she felt relief.
Bernard said every Sunday when she walks into church, she posts the motto “Greater Union Strong” on social media. Now with Richard’s passing, the saying takes on even deeper meaning.
“After everything we’ve been through, we’re still holding on and we’re still holding strong,” she said. “He would want us all to stick together.”
Bernard sang in the choir at Richard’s funeral, belting out hymns and worship songs that helped the gathered mourners channel their pain over Richard’s death into celebration for his life. The choir was energetic and impassioned, clapping their hands and inspiring mourners to leap to their feet.
Like Richard always loved to sing, “everything’s gonna be alright.”