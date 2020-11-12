Four finalists for the chancellor’s position at South Louisiana Community College will interview virtually Tuesday afternoon. Each will meet in online forums that include participation by the college foundation and the public as well as with SLCC students, faculty and staff.
Finalists include Mickey Best, former campus president at New Mexico State University in Grants; Heather Bigard, executive vice president at Lake-Sumter State College, a two-year college in Florida; Adrian Douglas, former president at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas; and Vincent June, interim chancellor at SLCC.
The new chancellor will start during the spring semester, LCTCS has said.
LCTCS revealed the Tuesday schedule for finalists, which is:
Foundation/Community Forums
• 12:30-1:15 p.m., Mickey Best,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87806336142?pwd=SUt1aGpEZjlSdHdvbFRudlJmZmdYdz09
• 1:30- 2:15 p.m., Adrian Douglas,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88053585228?pwd=alp5RCtBdm1IbUh4K0ZlKzJPN3ZEQT09
• 2:30-3:15 p.m. Vincent June,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86761451631?pwd=Q1FwMFdoZHVveVlTSjBzZzJtV1RsZz09
• 3:30-4:15 p.m. Heather Bigard,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89462307423?pwd=WkphdEtjM1Y3TmdpWHN2NVZINGZrZz09
SLCC Students, Faculty, Staff & Administration Forums
• 1:30-2:15 p.m., Mickey Best,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87806336142?pwd=SUt1aGpEZjlSdHdvbFRudlJmZmdYdz09
• 2:30-3:15 p.m. Heather Bigard,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89462307423?pwd=WkphdEtjM1Y3TmdpWHN2NVZINGcaZrZz09
• 3:30-4:15 p.m. Adrian Douglas,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88053585228?pwd=alp5RCtBdm1IbUh4K0ZlKzJPN3ZEQT09
• 4:30-5:15 p.m. Vincent June,
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86761451631?pwd=Q1FwMFdoZHVveVlTSjBzZzJtV1RsZz09
Best served on the faculty and as an administrator for much of his career at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs. While teaching there he served as department chair for Arts and Humanities, was founding director of the performing arts program and helped establish New Mexico’s first community college alternative licensure program for elementary education.
He was vice president for academic affairs at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado and held community college positions in Texas before returning to New Mexico for the NMST Grants job, a position that was eliminated over the summer due to consolidation. That campus enrolled about 1,000 students and had an Early College high school program.
Best earned a bachelor’s in speech/theatre and psychology from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, a master’s in fine arts in directing and performance and a doctorate in arts administration and history, theory and criticism from Texas Tech University.
Bigard began her career at Deaconess College of Nursing in St. Louis and was director of financial aid at Springfield College in Illinois. She was promoted to CFO and oversaw a number of departments prior to the campus’ merger with Benedictine University. She was named vice president of administration and finance at Blackburn College in Illinois and served in a similar administrative post at Midway University in Kentucky.
At Lake-Sumter State College, she holds leadership over finance, facilities, information technology, institutional research and improvement, distance education, human resources, athletics, financial aid, legal affairs and security. The campus enrolls about 5,000 students.
She was among eight finalists for the top position at Shawnee College in Illinois over the summer, which went to Tim Taylor in September.
She holds a doctorate in education and organizational change from Benedictine and a bachelor’s of business administration from Lambuth University in Tennessee.
Douglas served two years at Cloud County Community College, which enrolls more than 3,000 students, but her contract was not renewed in last spring. She was the eighth president there. Fifteen faculty members signed a letter to the local newspaper supporting her work at the two-year campus, which has experienced frequent leadership changes in recent years.
Douglas, a business graduate of Southern University, earned an MBA at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas and a doctorate in community college leadership at Colorado State University.
She is a native of Alexandria and has been vice president of business services at Dallas College-Enfield Campus in Texas and taught business at Baton Rouge Community College. She has more than 20 years of experience in community colleges.
June, who was appointed interim chancellor when former Chancellor Natalie Harder left for a job in South Carolina in June, previously served as an interim president at Georgia Perimeter College in metro Atlanta.
As the interim chancellor, he has oversight over campuses in eight parishes with total enrollment of more than 17,000.
Previous positions include dean of student services at Florida Gulf Coast University, vice president for student affairs and enrollment services at Florida A&M, vice president for student affairs and enrollment services at Georgia Perimeter, vice president for academic and student affairs at SLCC.
June earned a bachelor’s in business and economics from Florida A&M and an MBA and doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University.
Harder’s salary when she left SLCC was $217,895.