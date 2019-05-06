The Lafayette Public Library System board of control will ask the mayor-president and city-parish council to approve its 2019-20 budget with money to build a new northeast regional library and expand the Carencro library.
The board also wants the council to roll forward property tax millages for next year in hopes of generating more revenue after voters declined to renew a property tax for the library system in 2018.
The action took place during a special meeting Monday prompted by a resolution by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux on Tuesday's council agenda. Robideaux's resolution asks for an Oct. 12 ballot measure that would re-dedicate $18 million of the library system's $26 million fund balance to roads, bridges and drainage. The library board approved a resolution Monday opposing Robideaux's proposal.
Library Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Duhon said the proposal is "not in the best interest of the library system and not conducive to the financial health and performance of the library system."
In April, the council agreed to put before voters Oct. 12 a ballot measure to re-dedicate $10 million in library funds to roads, bridges, drainage and parish recreation. Robideaux had requested $18 million. He revived his proposal last week after learning the library system spent what he considers too much for some furniture for the new West Regional Library in Scott, including more than $10,000 on booth seating that incorporates the front end of a classic Ford Mustang.
Library Director Teresa Elberson said the library system bid the furniture using Lafayette Consolidated Government guidelines and was within its budget.
At Monday's meeting, the library board's finance committee outlined four scenarios for revenue and fund balances from 2019-2030 based on projected flat property tax revenue and whether the council and voters take $10 million of fund balance or $18 million for roads and drainage. In all four scenarios, Duhon said, the library system runs short of money to operate and maintain facilities as early as 2020 because of the failed 2018 renewal.
Scenario 1 was endorsed by the board. It's based on the council and ultimately voters re-dedicating only $10 million of the $26 million fund balance, rolling the existing millages forward and spending $8 million to build the Northeast Regional Library and $4 million to expand the North Regional Library in Carencro. Under this scenario, Duhon said, the library's fund balance would be wiped out by 2027, leaving a deficit of more than $4 million. Library staff believes they can make the scenario work through cutbacks and seeking new revenue sources, he said.
If one of the two remaining property taxes is not renewed — they go before voters in 2022 and 2026 — Duhon said the library system would not be able to operate and offer the services it does today.
Board member Joan Wingate asked about considering another election to renew the property tax voters failed to renew in 2018.
"We're not ready to do that yet," Duhon said.
Elberson said the Carencro library was the first of four new libraries built. At 12 years old, it's the smallest of the libraries at only 12,000 square feet with only one meeting room and two study rooms. The city donated adjacent land for expansion that may include additional meeting rooms and a teen space, she said.