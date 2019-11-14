In their final forum before Saturday's election, Lafayette Mayor-President candidates Josh Guillory and Carlee Alm-LaBar differed over the Unified Development Code and comprehensive plan and experience.
Guillory, a Republican, was the top vote-getter in the Oct. 12 primary, followed by Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate. After voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, one of them will be the incoming mayor-president for Lafayette Parish who will take office in January.
They fielded a series of questions on KPEL News Talk radio Wednesday and were given either 30 or 60 seconds to respond to each.
PlanLafayette, the first comprehensive master plan for how the city and parish should grow, "is probably one of the most egregious examples of spending in local government," Guillory said.
Lafayette Consolidated Government has about nine planners on the payroll at a cost of more than $500,000, Guillory said, but LCG spent $1.2 million on an out-of-state firm to prepare the master plan for a culture and community they don't know. He said the plan calls for smart meters on homes and a carbon tax, things not aligned with the values and culture of the parish and its citizens.
Alm-LaBar, who worked for LCG under two administrations, including 2 1/2 years as planning and development director, said both out-of-state and local consultants worked on the master plan, which involved gathering input from thousands of residents and business people. It contains more than 400 action items and advancements were made on at least half of them since its adoption in 2014.
Regarding the planners on LCG's staff, Alm-LaBar said their jobs don't allow time for work on long-term projects like Plan Lafayette because they are processing permits for builders. Also, she said, there is no carbon tax in the master plan.
Guillory said that's a difference between him and his opponent. If he is mayor-president, he said, the planners paid with tax dollars "will find the time or find new jobs."
Most LCG employees are protected by civil service laws and are not at-will employees who can be easily fired by the mayor-president.
The Unified Development Code also is a source of controversy among developers, builders and realtors. It combines into one document various codes and regulations that once were found in different documents and departments. Guillory said he would repeal the UDC and replace it with rules more tailored to projects and communities in the parish. One problem with the UDC is it's one-size-fits-all representing big government overreach mentality.
Alm-LaBar said there's a lot in the UDC, including good things such as drainage regulations, that keep people safe in their homes. She said she's prepared from working in planning to make the necessary changes to the UDC as she did when working with developers while at LCG.
"I'm concerned with the on-the-job training necessary for my opponent," Alm-LaBar said. "Some of the things he's calling for already exist."
"I don't need on-the-job training to see what's broken," said Guillory, a Lafayette attorney who served part time in the military.
The Lafayette mayor-president's position, which pays $119,000 a year, is required to be a full-time job in the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter. Asked if she will be a full-time mayor-president, Alm-LaBar said, "Absolutely."
When she decided to run for job in April, before Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said he would not seek another term, Alm-LaBar quit her job, she said, so she could reach as many people as possible during the campaign and she will hold no other job if elected mayor-president.
"I fully understand it is a full-time job and I will be a full-time president," Guillory replied.
"Does that mean you won't have a law practice?" Alm-LaBar asked, adding full time in this role means 24-7 and not having another job.
Guillory, who has expressed interest in continuing to handle adoptions if he's elected, said he has to close down his brick-and-mortar law practice and is doing his best to close cases before January, if elected.
"I will be a full-time mayor-president," he said.
Former City-Parish President Joey Durel is one of many people advising her on her campaign, Alm-LaBar said, but people who support her and donate to her campaign will not get preferential treatment.
Guillory said he is being advised by Robideaux, state Sen. Page Cortez and Hillary "Joe" Castille, a campaign adviser to Robideaux who remained on his payroll at $3,000 a month until June. Castille also is being paid by the Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee as an administrator of its website, which has published numerous controversial posts about Alm-LaBar.
Some of the misinformation spread via social media about her, Alm-LaBar said, is that her campaign logo was designed after the Turkish flag, that she wants to burn the Acadian flag, that she isn't really married and that she changed her last name to run for office.
Guillory said he was proud to have Castille on his team and the consultant has done nothing unethical or illegal. He said he met with Robideaux a couple of times and believes Robideaux would meet with Alm-LaBar, too.
She didn't say so during the forum, but Alm-LaBar this week said she would not participate in a forum Guillory set up on Robideaux's weekly radio show that would have been moderated by Robideaux in part because the mayor-president would not meet with her before the event.