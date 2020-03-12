Exasperated community leaders gathered in Abbeville on Thursday to vent concerns about violent crime, a problem they fear is worsening. While no hard evidence was presented to show that violence in Abbeville is increasing, two recent lockdowns at Abbeville High School resulting from phoned-in threats have rattled the community.
A Vermilion Parish School Board member, Kibbie Pillette, said he had recently received more than 70 calls from parents concerned about their children’s safety at school.
“In the city of Abbeville right now, based on what parents have said, they don’t feel safe,” said Pillette, who called the meeting. “It’s a sad time when parents don’t feel that their children are safe at school.”
Violent crime data for Abbeville wasn’t immediately available Thursday, but an Abbeville Police Department spokesman, Jonathan Touchet, told those gathered at the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce that the number of calls for service from the start of the year through Wednesday had decreased from 1,018 to 897, a 12% decrease.
“Despite some crimes receiving more exposure, the Abbeville Police Department has actually had fewer calls for service year-to-date this year than last year,” Touchet said in an email after the meeting, adding reports of violent crime this year are following that downward trend.
Yet a recent violent incident sandwiched between the two recent lockdowns does appear to have contributed to the jitters.
Abbeville High School was evacuated twice in two weeks, on March 4 and March 9, both the result of phoned-in threats, with no obvious connection to gang activity. But a brawl that started last week in south Abbeville flared up again at the high school during school hours on March 6. Later that night, the home of one of the participants was shot up.
That resulted in “special precautions” at the high school that were in place at the time of the March 9 evacuation, Touchet said in an email.
“That was a big disruption,” said Abbeville Police Chief William Spearman, speaking after the meeting. “When it’s on the streets, it’s not as big of a deal because every city has areas. When it hits your children and your schools, people get concerned.”
Meanwhile, the Abbeville Police Department has not been operating at full capacity, which is typically 39 full-time officers. The department was 10 short of that number until recently, but Spearman said a bump in the starting annual salary, from $20,000 to $27,000, was beginning to bear fruit.
The police department now has 36 full-time officers, Spearman said, adding that he’s been interviewing “super candidates.” That will allow for the revival of a patrol task force with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office that previously proved effective, Spearman said.
Participants in the meeting Thursday — including city and parish elected officials, local law enforcement, church leaders and others — shared personal experiences of hearing frequent gunfire, and generally discussed social ills underlying street violence.
Violent crime rates aside, Marilyn Mitchell, a 61-year-old lifelong resident of Schlessinger Street, said she is unnerved by a recent trend in her neighborhood. While most people in the neighborhood are her age or older, Mitchell said she has noticed teenagers from elsewhere roaming around and has heard gunfire.
“We don’t know who is shooting,” Mitchell said. “These people that come in our neighborhood are not children that was raised in our neighborhood, or people in our neighborhood. We don’t know where they come from.”