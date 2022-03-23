An F-16 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in a wooded area not far from Ft. Polk in western Louisiana, but the pilot was able to eject and there were no injuries, State Police said.
Ft. Polk officials said they were preparing a statement but were not able to comment yet.
The crash occurred south of DeRidder in Beauregard Parish, said State Police spokesman Derek Senegal. Only the pilot was aboard.
"The pilot was able to eject safely from the plane and was later picked up by the military personnel," he said.
Senegal referred further questions to military officials.