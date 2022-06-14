LSU-Eunice student missing after tubing incident in Idaho
A 21-year-old LSU-Eunice student, Everette Jackson, is missing after falling out of a raft into a river in Idaho, according to family members and media outlets.
"He went tubing with his girlfriend. The water was too strong causing him to fall off his tube into the water. This is part of the story his girlfriend told to our family," said Keion Lyons, Jackson's niece.
According to reports, the Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching the Payette River by jet ski and boat in Emmett, Idaho. They ask the public to stay clear of the river as they search.
"The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft," the office said in a press release.