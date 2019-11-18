The body of missing fisherman, Robert Thibodeaux Sr. of New Iberia, has been recovered.
Thibodeaux was reported missing Nov. 7 when he failed to return home from a fishing trip near Marsh Island, according to Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn, spokesman for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
A search involving the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the United States Coast Guard conducted an extensive search.
Thibodeaux's overturned boat was found between Cypremort Point and Marsh Island but he was not with the boat.
A local fisherman spotted a body Monday morning and notified the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Unit recovered the body and he was identified by family members, Raborn said.