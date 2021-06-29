A congressman from Louisiana will be among a group of Republicans that will join former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Mexico-Texas border on Wednesday.
In an announcement made via Twitter Monday, Rep. Clay Higgins -- who represents Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District -- said he would be joining Trump in McAllen, Texas.
President Trump’s policies helped secure our border and put America first. We had the border under control. In a very short period of time, the Biden administration has created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history.https://t.co/WcpJtg63YR— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) June 28, 2021
The congressman said during the visit he'll "discuss strategic plans for restoring order and protecting America’s sovereignty through solid law enforcement."
Higgins is one of the latest to join a group of Republicans at the Mexico-Texas border, a sign that some in his party are maintaining a close proximity to Trump on an issue that they believe has been mishandled by President Joe Biden's administration, The Hill reports.
Trump announced in June that he would join Abbott (R) for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Our recently secured Southern Border is now worse than ever before. At no time in our Country’s history has anything so outrageous taken place,” Trump had said in a statement.
Currently, the Biden administration and Abbott are in an escalating battle over a plan to close shelters housing about 4,500 unaccompanied immigrant children, according to an article from Politico.