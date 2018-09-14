Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in Lafayette for Charlie Lenox, a longtime local journalist who died Tuesday.
He was 80.
Visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., followed by services at the funeral home’s Sunrise Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens near the funeral home.
Lenox's obituary notice, published on the funeral home's website, says he became a full-time lecturer in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's communications department in 2004. He had been part-time adviser to The Vermilion, UL-Lafayette’s student newspaper, and L'Acadien, its yearbook, since 1978.
In addition to teaching courses in newswriting and editing, Lenox served as director of student publications, and continued to advise the newspaper and yearbook. He remained in that role until last year, retiring from teaching in May 2018.
The obituary notice says Lenox began working at The Advertiser in 1962 as sports editor. In 1968, he became city editor; he was named managing editor in 1972. Under his direction, the news staff received numerous Louisiana Press Association awards. The news team also earned the 1992 Thomson Award for Deadline Writing for its coverage of Hurricane Andrew.
He was tapped as executive editor in 1996 and was editorial page editor from 1997 until his retirement from the newspaper in 2004.
Lenox was a columnist throughout his career.