Nadia Sverida holds a sign she made to show her support for Ukraine at Lafayette Square where she was joined by about with about one hundred other people showing their support for the people of Ukraine and to oppose the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Several people in attendance had family members in Ukraine or Poland where over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled. Helena Moreno, the New Orleans councilmember at-large, authorized the displaying of the Ukrainian flag in the council chambers in support of the country. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)