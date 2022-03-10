LUS Fiber, the city of Lafayette's municipally-owned telecommunications company, announced Thursday that it will provide free unlimited long-distance calls made to Ukraine and neighboring countries until the end of March. The decision was taken after Russia began the invasion of the Ukrainian territories on Feb. 24.
Internet and service outages in Ukraine became more common as the Russian forces continued their advance, cutting off connections with the rest of the world. But most of the phone and internet services still work, according to Ukrainian officials.
For those in Lafayette who have family members or friends in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, and Moldova, calls will be automatically removed from customers’ bills, the company said in a press statement.
Ryan Meche, an LUS spokesperson, said to The Acadiana Advocate that the company would reassess at the end of this month to determine if it will continue to offer the free calling.
“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine, and we stand with them,” said Ryan Meche, P.E., LUS Fiber Director, in the press statement. “We are doing what we can to ensure their loved ones here in the U.S. have the ability to reach out as they are able during this challenging time.”