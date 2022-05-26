The 2020 Census suggested the population of the city of Lafayette compared with the rest of Lafayette Parish was at a balancing point at 50% each.
But 2021 population estimates released Thursday by the federal Census program suggest, 30 years after voters agreed to consolidate the city and parish governments, the population has shifted in favor of the parish.
That may shift the political power of the city-parish government away from city residents and officials even though the city contributes most of the tax dollars that fund Lafayette Consolidated Government.
"The city of Lafayette is trapped," Kevin Blanchard of the former Fix the Charter committee said Thursday. "We are paying the bill and we don’t get to order off the menu."
Back in 1992 when voters approved a home rule charter that created LCG and abolished a separate elected mayor for the city of Lafayette, no one envisioned a time when the population outside the city of Lafayette would exceed the number of residents living inside the city.
When consolidated government came into being in 1996, the city of Lafayette's population made up 63.4% of the parish's population. The Census estimate released Thursday puts the city's population at 49.8% of the parish's population.
"We saw this coming in 2018," Blanchard said.
In an attempt to protect the city's autonomy, the City-Parish Council presented voters in 2018 with a charter amendment, which was approved, splitting the combined City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils. Lafayette still did not get its own mayor and the mayor-president and Parish Council continued, in the opinion of many City Council members, to weild undue influence over city finances and decisions.
The City Council, not allowed to hire its own attorney to resolve disputes with the administration and Parish Council, appointed a Protect the City Committee comprised mostly of city of Lafayette residents to study whether consolidation best serves the residents and taxpayers of the city of Lafayette.
The committee concluded it does not and recomended the appointment of a charter commission to consider amendments to the charter or dissolving LCG. The City Council agreed.
The Parish Council appointed its own commission which adopted a report May 11 concluding deconsolidation or the appointment of a charter commission is not in the best interest of the parish. The City-Parish Alignment Commission has not presented its report to the Parish Council.
The commission disagreed that the city of Lafayette needs its own mayor at this time. But the report included this:
"Should the time come that the population tables turn and the city of Lafayette no longer carries the majority of population within the parish, a charter commission could be formed to explore equitable options allowing LCG to remain consolidated. One such consideration presented was that of requiring mayor-president candidates to carry both the city and the parish of Lafayette in order to win an election."
The City Council alone cannot appoint a charter commission. It needs a majority vote of the Parish Council to agree, and that's unlikely. Even if the councils appointed a charter commission and placed an amendment before voters, voters in the parish as a whole would have to agree to the change, Blanchard said. That, too, is unlikely since city residents are footing the bill for most of the city and parish operations. There's no incentive, he said, for people outside the city to support a change.
There are fundamental flaws in the way this form of government is set up, Blanchard said, and it's difficult for the city to make any changes under this form of government.
Calling consolidation a "dumb idea" and "a big mistake," Blanchard asked why his children are stuck with a form of government that isn't working and that they didn't vote for.
Percentage of the parish's population living inside the city of Lafayette:
- 1996 -- 63.4% (year city and parish were consolidated)
- 2020 -- 50.2%
- 2021 -- 49.8% (estimated)