The executive director of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center has been ordered to appear for a June 8 contempt of court hearing in Lafayette Parish.
The order follows the center’s surprising announcement that it had terminated the lead defense lawyer for Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others.
The announcement, which came in a written motion May 21, indicated that the lawyer, Stephen Singer, had parted with the capital assistance center on bad terms. The motion asked Judge Jules Edwards to clarify who is now representing Howard, since Howard had signed a retainer to keep Singer as his lawyer.
Because of the retainer, the capital assistance center had ceased all work on Howard’s case beyond what is necessary to transfer case documents to Singer, according to the filing. The retainer discharged the organization from the case, according to the motion.
Edwards does not necessarily agree. In his June 1 order, Edwards said the center’s motion did not demonstrate that Howard wants to fire the organization, which represents indigent defendants in death penalty cases.
Edwards said in the order he is concerned the center’s director, Richard Bourke, may have “demonstrated a prioritization of private interest over public duty.”
“Abandoning defense of a capital defendant is an action that can cause serious harm to that defendant,” Edwards wrote.
Howard is facing the death penalty in the death of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, who was shot while responding to a shooting a Lafayette convenience store. Howard’s lawyers, who acknowledge their client shot all four victims, are pursuing an insanity defense in two separate cases related to the same events.
Howard’s first trial on three attempted murder charges is scheduled for Nov. 9. No trial date has been set for Middlebrook’s murder, for which Howard is facing the death penalty.
The origin of the feud between Singer and his former employer is unclear, but Bourke’s motion announcing Singer’s termination included unusually strong language.
Any attempt at a co-working relationship between the organization and Singer would “prove unworkable for the staff of the LCAC and the office itself,” the motion states, ruling out any partnership on all future cases.
Singer has declined comment. Bourke was not reachable at the capital assistance center's office number on Wednesday afternoon.