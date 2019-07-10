Severe thunderstorms that caused street flooding and prompted tornado warnings in New Orleans early Wednesday morning are heading to Acadiana Wednesday afternoon.

More than 12 inches of rain is expected to fall in Acadiana between Wednesday and Sunday as the result of the tropical cyclone that is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall.

Today's storms are coming from the outer fringe of the unorganized storm, according to Kent Keyper, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. He said rain and wind gusts will begin around 1 or 2 p.m. Wednesday in Acadiana and continue as the storm returns to the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen before returning to Louisiana as a hurricane over the weekend.

"It's not terribly organized at this point, but the prediction is that it will be," Keyper said. "It looks like it will slowly evolve as conditions become more favorable toward Friday for it to develop into a more organized storm."

Invest 92L has officially become Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and is forecast to make landfall as Category 1 Hurricane Barry on Saturday evening in between Lake Charles and Lafayette, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A potential tropical cyclone is a relatively new classification and is assigned to a system that isn't yet a depression or tropical storm.

More than 12 inches of rainfall is expected in Acadiana from Wednesday through Sunday, according to Keyper.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall on Wednesday. The same is expected on Thursday. About 2 to 3 inches is forecast for Friday, and an additional 5 to 10 inches is predicted to fall between Saturday and Sunday.

Flooding should not be as widespread as the August 2016 storm, Keyper said.

"There will be less amount over a longer period of time," he said. "But there will be wind damage. As the storm gets closer, you'll have tropical bands move in, and you'll have accelerated wind speeds."

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, is moving WSW at 8 mph. A motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected, the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

A storm surge watch has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City. A tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City.

Municipalities in the Lafayette area on Wednesday morning were bracing for the worst while hoping to avoid any serious damage.

"We are just keeping our eyes open," said Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, adding that the town was in the process of clearing ditches and filling hundreds of sandbags to make available to the town's residents.