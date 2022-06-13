People spend about 1,000 hours stuck in traffic in the city limits of Youngsville each day, and that's projected to become 3,000 hours per day by 2050 unless there's significant intervention in the booming bedroom community.
Those figures come from Lafayette-based engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Inc., which developed a master transportation plan that the Youngsville City Council unanimously agreed to adopt during Thursday's regular meeting. The ambitious plan includes nearly $200 million in projects that span more than 30 miles of roadway within the city.
"If we implement all these projects, we're expecting close to 400,000 hours of delay reduction on an annual basis," said Vijay Kunada, the traffic operations engineer who developed the master plan. "And that could result in about $11.5 million in travel time savings in 2020 dollars annually."
The master plan includes short-, mid- and long-term projects that range from street and roundabout widening to new construction of roadways.
Some of the higher ticket projects in the master plan include a $22.1 million widening project for a three-mile stretch of Verot School Road and a $21.8 million project to extend Langlinais Road by two miles.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said the plan seemed ambitious when he first saw it, but he thought back to the city's $8 million drainage improvement plan that initially seemed overwhelming.
"When I saw all the dollars, I was thinking how are we going to pay for all of this?" Ritter said. "We wondered how we were going to pay for $8 million in drainage improvements, and here we are a few years later with a lot of it 100% paid by others because we took the time to have the plan. I get if there's any kind of sticker shock."
Youngsville leaders have advocated for years to acquire maintenance rights over state and parish roads to expedite expansion and improvement projects. Recently, the city successfully secured state capital outlay dollars with help from the city of Broussard for a joint widening project of a stretch of La. 89 that runs through both cities.
Long-term growth in the city is expected in the southeast region between Verot School Road and the Youngsville Highway. New roadways are planned in the area to accommodate projected growth in the more rural area of the city.
"This is really putting the community on notice for where we see opportunities for connections in the future," Ritter said. "This doesn't necessarily mean we're going to go out and try to acquire someone's private property today. Some of these projects may be achieved if and when they choose to develop the property."
Youngsville's population has quadrupled in the past 20 years, according to Census data, from just under 4,000 residents in 2000 to nearly 16,000 in 2020. If the city continues to develop at a similar rate and density, it will reach a maximum capacity of about 47,000 residents by 2050, according to the master plan.
Although Youngsville is primarily a residential community, about 5,200 people worked in the city limits in 2020. Projections show about 7,300 people will be employed in the city by 2050.
City leaders should also consider opportunities for public transit, ridesharing, carpooling, biking and walking as Youngsville continues to grow, Kunada said. Smaller cities like Youngsville in other regions of the country have seen success through public transit vans that people can use smartphone apps to request service. Kunada recommended that Youngsville consider implementing that kind of service and connecting it to the Lafayette Transit System.
"I call it public Uber," Kunada said. "I'm not seeing the immediate need for that, but as the need grows for public transit, that's easy to implement one of those. It's a long-term strategy."
With the master plan adopted, Ritter said city leaders will need to develop a strategy for projects so there are good alternative routes in place during construction.
"We are going to have things under construction for the foreseeable future," Ritter said.