Lafayette City-Parish Council members wasted no time on Monday exploring further changes to the structure of local government, even before the one that voters approved Saturday takes effect.

The successful charter amendment splits the existing nine-member City-Parish Council into separate five-member councils for the city and parish, starting in 2020.

On Monday, councilmen Bruce Conque and William Theriot sought city-parish legal staff opinions on expanding the future Lafayette City Council to seven members, which would require another charter amendment. Another proposition involving the councils likely must wait another year, since the charter stipulates that a full year “shall lapse before the same issue can again be submitted to voters.”

But there may still be an opening for another measure that Theriot supports, one that would take city-parish government far beyond the changes approved Saturday: creation of a City of Lafayette mayor.

“I brought that up at a council meeting when all the discussions were happening about this,” Theriot said Monday.

On Aug. 7, the City-Parish Council voted 7-2 — with Theriot and Councilman Jared Bellard opposed — to let voters decide whether to split the council into separate bodies. Theriot tried then to amend the ordinance to establish a seven-member city council and to let Lafayette elect a mayor.

City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott said at the time that neither proposal was feasible on a moment’s notice, but that an amendment concerning a new mayor could go on the March 30 ballot.

Theriot said Monday afternoon Escott had not yet responded to his inquiry.

Conque said city-parish legal staff had informed him there could be no vote on expanding future councils next year, given the charter prohibition on redundant propositions within one year. That would suggest that any vote on the size of the new councils would have to wait until after they are seated.

Conque posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon that the legal opinion had ended the conversation.

A five-member City Council was a point of contention in the campaign for the recent charter amendment, with even some supporters agreeing it’s too small. With a five-member council, Conque said, a faction of three people could control the city. Conque had hoped a vote could be held on an expanded council in 2019, since the existing city-parish council voted 7-2 to put the council split before voters.

“We currently have membership on the city and parish council which obviously has indicated it favors change,” Conque said. “We should take advantage of what’s in play today.”

A two-thirds council majority is necessary to place charter amendments on a ballot. That means future amendments could require four out of five votes from both the city and parish councils, although it’s not clear if both councils would vote on every proposed amendment.

Conque declined to comment on the possibility of a mayor, but the idea has support of at least one other council member. Councilman Pat Lewis, a skeptic of the recent charter amendment who nevertheless voted to put it on the ballot, said Lafayette should have its own mayor, like the other municipalities in Lafayette Parish.

Lewis declined to say how he voted Saturday ballot, but his argument for autonomy echoed those who pushed for Lafayette to have its own city council.

“All five (other) municipalities have their own mayor with a smaller population and a smaller budget,” Lewis said.