Lafayette Parish public libraries soon will be closed on Sundays to save money.
It's part of a plan to cut operating costs in preparation for opening a new library branch in the underserved northeastern part of the city.
The library system, Director Danny Gillane said, is operating at a $600,000 deficit. Closing all public libraries in the parish on Sundays is expected to save $250,000 to $300,000 per year.
Gillane said this is the first the public will see of what it will take to build and operate a Northeast Regional Library branch.
“This affects everyone in Lafayette and everyone’s got to be in on this," he said.
Everyone, Gillane said, will need to sacrifice to make the Northeast Regional branch a reality. Closing all libraries on Sundays is considered the most sensible first step. Other cuts to services will be needed to staff the new library, he said.
New libraries were built in recent years in Carencro, Scott, Youngsville and the southern part of the city of Lafayette, with major renovations to the main library in downtown Lafayette.
But residents in the northeast section of the city, a socioeconomically challenged area where many would have to walk or ride bikes across the Evangeline Thruway, remain isolated.
Former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, in the waning days of his council term in 2019, secured $8 million to build the Northeast Regional Library on the east side of Evangeline Thruway and south of Interstate 10. It did not include money to staff and operate a new library.
The library system lost about $3.5 million in funding annually when voters failed to renew a property tax in 2018 and again when voters approved a plan by in 2021 failed to roll millages forward as allowed by law to generate the same amount of money as the previous year, costing the library system another $1 million in income annually.
The board unanimously agreed to close libraries on Sundays starting in a few months, as some events are scheduled on Sundays.
The board also voted Monday to "unpause" the Northeast Regional Library project, allowing staff to prepare requests for proposals for land or buildings for the new branch.