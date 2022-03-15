A second body was recovered Monday from Toledo Bend after two boaters were reported missing on Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Fisheries and Wildlife said in a press release.
The body of Marvin Parsons, 62, of Lafayette, was found around 3:30 p.m. Monday, LDWF. Their 18-foot boat was also recovered around the same time.
Search and rescue crews found the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, on Saturday evening.
Friends of the boaters said the two men launched their boat from Solan's Boat Launch around 10 a.m. Friday to fish.
LDWF said they were notified of the missing boaters on Saturday afternoon.
Agents believe bad weather led to the fatal incident. The weather changed mid-day as a cold front pushed in, producing temperatures in the high 20s and 30 mile per hour winds.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Fire and Rescue Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, and volunteers helped contribute to the search.
The bodies of both men were turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.